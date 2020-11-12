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Poster of A Last Note
6.9
Kinoafisha Films A Last Note
6.9

A Last Note

, 1995
Gogo no Yuigon-jo
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Last Note
6.9

Synopsis

Yoko is a famous actress who goes to a mountain chalet for a few days rest. There, she learns a secret from her companion Toyoko.

Cast

Haruko Sugimura
Yôko Morimoto
Haruko Sugimura
Yôko Morimoto
Hideo Kanze
Tôhachirô Ushiguni
Toshiyuki Nagashima
Police Officer
Yutaka Matsushige
Yutaka Matsushige
Daigorô
Nobuko Otowa
Toyoko Yanagawa
Kyôko Asagiri
Tomie Ushiguni
Mitsuko Baishō
Naoko Yazawa
Tomomi Seo
Akemi
Katsumi Kiba
Escaped Prisoner
Kōichi Ueda
Chief Police Officer
Director Kaneto Shindo
Writer Kaneto Shindo
Composer Hikaru Hayashi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 3 June 1995
Release date
3 June 1995 Japan
Production Kindai Eiga Kyokai
Also known as
Gogo no Yuigon-jo, A Last Note, Le testament du soir, List pożegnalny, Una última nota, Полуденное завещание, Послеобеденное завещание, 오후의 유언장, 午後の遺言状, 午後的遺囑, Gogo no yuigonjō

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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