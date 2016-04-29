Zire darakhatan zeyton, Through the Olive Trees, A través de los olivos, Através das Oliveiras, Au travers des oliviers, Az olajligeten át, Doorheen de olijfbomen, Kroz maslinjake, Kroz stabla masline, Oliivipuiden katveessa, Orîbu no Hayashi o Nukete, Per alyvmedziu giraite, Pod olivovníkmi, Pod olivovníky, Pod oliwkami, Quer durch den Olivenhain, Sotto gli ulivi, Under oliventrea, Under olivträden, Under the Olive Trees, Zeytin Ağaçları Altında, Zir-e derakhtan-e zeytoon, Μέσα απ' τα λιόδεντρα, Μέσα στους ελαιώνες, Под маслиновите дръвчета, Сквозь оливы, オリーブの林をぬけて, 橄欖樹下的情人, Under Olive Trees, 橄榄树下的情人, 올리브 나무 사이로, ZIRE DARAKHTAN ZEYTON, زیر درختان زیتون, Zīr-e Derakhtān-e Zeytūn
Film rating
7.7
Rate13 votes
Quotes
HosseinMam, I'm really sorry. I want to do everything you ask me, but I won't do masonry. I don't work in construction anymore. I came to act in your film. I will work as an actor, but not as a mason.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.