Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Through the Olive Trees
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Through the Olive Trees
7.7

Through the Olive Trees

, 1994
Zire darakhatan zeyton
France, Iran / Drama / 18+
Poster of Through the Olive Trees
7.7

Cast

Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz
Film Director (Kargardan)
Farhad Kheradmand
Bazigar (Farhad)
Zarifeh Shiva
Monshi-e Sahneh (Mrs. Shiva)
Hossein Rezai
Hossein
Tahereh Ladanian
Tahereh
Mahbanou Darabi
Madar Bozorg
Ahmed Ahmedpoor
Ahmed Ahmedpoor
Babek Ahmedpoor
Ahmed
Ostadvali Babaei
Teacher
Nosrat Bagheri
Achiz
Director Abbas Kiarostami
Writer Abbas Kiarostami
Composer Amir Farshid Rahimian, Chema Rosas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Iran
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1994
Online premiere 29 April 2016
World premiere 1 February 1994
Release date
20 June 1994 Russia 16+
2 June 2021 France
1 February 1994 Iran
16 March 1995 Netherlands
23 August 1997 South Korea ALL
25 September 1994 USA
MPAA G
Also known as
Zire darakhatan zeyton, Through the Olive Trees, A través de los olivos, Através das Oliveiras, Au travers des oliviers, Az olajligeten át, Doorheen de olijfbomen, Kroz maslinjake, Kroz stabla masline, Oliivipuiden katveessa, Orîbu no Hayashi o Nukete, Per alyvmedziu giraite, Pod olivovníkmi, Pod olivovníky, Pod oliwkami, Quer durch den Olivenhain, Sotto gli ulivi, Under oliventrea, Under olivträden, Under the Olive Trees, Zeytin Ağaçları Altında, Zir-e derakhtan-e zeytoon, Μέσα απ' τα λιόδεντρα, Μέσα στους ελαιώνες, Под маслиновите дръвчета, Сквозь оливы, オリーブの林をぬけて, 橄欖樹下的情人, Under Olive Trees, 橄榄树下的情人, 올리브 나무 사이로, ZIRE DARAKHTAN ZEYTON, زیر درختان زیتون, Zīr-e Derakhtān-e Zeytūn

Film rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes

Quotes

Hossein Mam, I'm really sorry. I want to do everything you ask me, but I won't do masonry. I don't work in construction anymore. I came to act in your film. I will work as an actor, but not as a mason.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more