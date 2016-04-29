Mam, I'm really sorry. I want to do everything you ask me, but I won't do masonry. I don't work in construction anymore. I came to act in your film. I will work as an actor, but not as a mason.

Hossein Mam, I'm really sorry. I want to do everything you ask me, but I won't do masonry. I don't work in construction anymore. I came to act in your film. I will work as an actor, but not as a mason.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.