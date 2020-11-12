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Poster of Ghost Dad
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Ghost Dad
4.9

Ghost Dad

, 1990
Ghost Dad
USA / Comedy, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Ghost Dad
4.9

Cast

Bill Cosby
Elliot Hopper
Kimberly Russell
Diane Hopper
Denise Nicholas
Joan
Ian Bannen
Sir Edith Moser
Christine Ebersole
Christine Ebersole
Carol
Barry Corbin
Mr. Emery Collins
Brooke Fontaine
Amanda Hopper
Salim Grant
Danny Hopper
Dakin Matthews
Mr. Seymour
Dana Ashbrook
Dana Ashbrook
Tony Ricker
Director Sidney Poitier
Writer Brent Maddock, Phil Alden Robinson, S.S. Wilson
Composer Henry Mancini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 29 June 1990
Release date
29 June 1990 Russia 12+
20 December 1990 Australia PG
4 September 1991 Germany
14 September 1990 Great Britain PG
10 August 1991 Japan G
29 June 1990 Kazakhstan
29 June 1990 USA
29 June 1990 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $25,421,633
Production Universal Pictures, SAH Productions
Also known as
Ghost Dad, Papa est un fantôme, El fantasma de papá, Ghost Dad - Nachricht von Papa, Ghost Dad - Nachrichten von Dad, Ghost Kid, Isäni on Kummitus, O Papá Fantasma, Papà è un fantasma, Papá fantasma, Papai Fantasma, Tata duch, Titta han spökar, Túlvilági papa, Папа-призрак, Татко дух, ゴースト・パパ, Bill Cosby: Unser Papa ist ein Geist, Ghost Dad - Unser Papa ist ein Geist, Ghost Dad – Nachricht von Papa, Папочка-привидение, Папа — привидение

Film rating

4.9
Rate 12 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Elliot Hopper Now, you listen to me, you little bag of pig puke! You mention one word to anybody about this, and so help me, I'll do things to you that you can't even imagine! You try to threaten me? I don't get frightened. I GIVE frighten, you little twerp! What do you think about this?
[raises a flashlight to face, which disappears]
Stuart [screams in fright]
Elliot Hopper Hah!
Stuart [faints]
Elliot Hopper Good night.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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