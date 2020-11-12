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Elliot HopperNow, you listen to me, you little bag of pig puke! You mention one word to anybody about this, and so help me, I'll do things to you that you can't even imagine! You try to threaten me? I don't get frightened. I GIVE frighten, you little twerp! What do you think about this?
[raises a flashlight to face, which disappears]
Stuart[screams in fright]
Elliot HopperHah!
Stuart[faints]
Elliot HopperGood night.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.