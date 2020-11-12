[raises a flashlight to face, which disappears]

[raises a flashlight to face, which disappears]

Now, you listen to me, you little bag of pig puke! You mention one word to anybody about this, and so help me, I'll do things to you that you can't even imagine! You try to threaten me? I don't get frightened. I GIVE frighten, you little twerp! What do you think about this?

Elliot Hopper Now, you listen to me, you little bag of pig puke! You mention one word to anybody about this, and so help me, I'll do things to you that you can't even imagine! You try to threaten me? I don't get frightened. I GIVE frighten, you little twerp! What do you think about this?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.