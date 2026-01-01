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Poster of Floundering
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Floundering
5.9

Floundering

, 1994
Floundering
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Floundering
5.9

Cast

Shaka
Shaman
John Cusack
John Cusack
JC
Nina Siemaszko
Gal
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Guy
Dolores Deluce
Breadstore Clerk
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton
Dave Navarro
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke
James LeGros
James LeGros
John
Zander Schloss
Catatonic Man
Eddie Baytos
Paper Thief
Director Peter McCarty
Writer Jo Harvey Allen, John Cusack, Peter McCarty
Composer Dan Wool
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 21 January 1994
Release date
4 November 1994 Russia 12+
4 November 1994 Kazakhstan
4 November 1994 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $20,031
Production Front Films
Also known as
Floundering, Haltlos, Путаница, カッティング・エッジ

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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