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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Floundering
5.9
Floundering
, 1994
Floundering
USA / Comedy / 18+
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Filming locations
5.9
Cast
Shaka
Shaman
John Cusack
JC
Nina Siemaszko
Gal
Jeremy Piven
Guy
Dolores Deluce
Breadstore Clerk
Steve Buscemi
Billy Bob Thornton
Dave Navarro
Ethan Hawke
James LeGros
John
Zander Schloss
Catatonic Man
Eddie Baytos
Paper Thief
Director
Peter McCarty
Writer
Jo Harvey Allen
,
John Cusack
,
Peter McCarty
Composer
Dan Wool
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
21 January 1994
Release date
4 November 1994
Russia
12+
4 November 1994
Kazakhstan
4 November 1994
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$20,031
Production
Front Films
Also known as
Floundering, Haltlos, Путаница, カッティング・エッジ
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
15
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
John
V.D.? Who the fuck wants V.D.?
Showtimes
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