ProductionColumbia Pictures, Donner/Shuler-Donner Productions, Stonebridge Entertainment
Also known as
Radio Flyer, Vuelo a la libertad, A Força da Ilusão, Dream Flyer, Flug ins Abenteuer, Flukt fra virkeligheten, Il grande volo, La força de la il·lusió, La fuerza de la ilusión, La grande idée, Le rêve de Bobby, Lento unelmiin, Marzyciele, czyli potęga wyobraźni, Radio Flyer - Repül a testvérem, Svajonių skraidyklė, Taxidi sto oneiro, The King of Pacoima, Vis inaripat, Ταξίδι στο όνειρο, Планер, Радио-летец, Радіо-пілот, ラジオ・フライヤー, 海闊天空
Film rating
7.2
Rate14 votes
6.9IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Older MikeHistory is all in the mind of the teller. Truth is all in the telling.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.