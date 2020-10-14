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Poster of Radio Flyer
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Radio Flyer
7.2

Radio Flyer

, 1992
Radio Flyer
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Radio Flyer
7.2

Synopsis

A father recounts a dark period of his childhood when he and his little brother lived in the suburbs.

Cast

Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
John Heard
John Heard
Adam Baldwin
Adam Baldwin
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood
Joseph Mazzello
Joseph Mazzello
Ben Johnson
Director Richard Donner, David Mickey Evans
Writer David Mickey Evans
Composer Hans Zimmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1992
Online premiere 14 October 2020
World premiere 21 February 1992
Release date
21 February 1992 Russia 12+
12 November 1992 Australia
21 February 1992 Kazakhstan
21 February 1992 USA
21 February 1992 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,651,977
Production Columbia Pictures, Donner/Shuler-Donner Productions, Stonebridge Entertainment
Also known as
Radio Flyer, Vuelo a la libertad, A Força da Ilusão, Dream Flyer, Flug ins Abenteuer, Flukt fra virkeligheten, Il grande volo, La força de la il·lusió, La fuerza de la ilusión, La grande idée, Le rêve de Bobby, Lento unelmiin, Marzyciele, czyli potęga wyobraźni, Radio Flyer - Repül a testvérem, Svajonių skraidyklė, Taxidi sto oneiro, The King of Pacoima, Vis inaripat, Ταξίδι στο όνειρο, Планер, Радио-летец, Радіо-пілот, ラジオ・フライヤー, 海闊天空

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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