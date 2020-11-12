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Poster of Kundun
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Kundun
7.3

Kundun

, 1997
Kundun
USA / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Kundun
7.3

Synopsis

From childhood to adulthood, Tibet's fourteenth Dalai Lama deals with Chinese oppression and other problems.

Cast

Tenzin Thuthob Tsarong
Dalai Lama (Adult)
Gyurme Tethong
Dalai Lama (Age 12)
Tulku Jamyang Kunga Tenzin
Dalai Lama (Age 5)
Tenzin Yeshi Paichang
Dalai Lama (Aged 2)
Tencho Gyalpo
Mother
Tenzin Topjar
Lobsang (5-10)
Tsewang Migyur Khangsar
Father
Tenzin Lodoe
Takster
Geshi Yeshi Gyatso
Lama of Sera
Losang Gyatso
The Messenger
Director Martin Scorsese
Writer Melissa Mathison
Composer Philip Glass
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 11 December 1997
Release date
1 November 1998 Russia 12+
18 June 1998 Australia
13 March 1998 Brazil 12
14 May 1998 Czechia U
24 July 1998 Denmark
19 March 1998 France 12
19 March 1998 Germany
26 March 1998 Italy
1 November 1998 Kazakhstan
18 November 2000 South Korea 12
10 April 1998 Sweden
28 July 2022 Taiwan
25 December 1997 USA
1 November 1998 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $28,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,684,960
Production Touchstone Pictures, De Fina-Cappa, Dune Films
Also known as
Kundun, Кундун, Kundun - Život dalajlámu, Kundun - życie Dalaj Lamy, Kundunas, クンドゥン, 活佛傳, 達賴的一生, 达赖的一生

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Kundun

Quotes

Indian Are you the Lord Buddha?
Dalai Lama I believe I am a reflection, like the moon on water. When you see me, and I try to be a good man, you see yourself.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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