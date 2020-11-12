Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Kundun

I believe I am a reflection, like the moon on water. When you see me, and I try to be a good man, you see yourself.

Dalai Lama I believe I am a reflection, like the moon on water. When you see me, and I try to be a good man, you see yourself.

Are you the Lord Buddha?

Indian Are you the Lord Buddha?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.