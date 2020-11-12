7.3Kundun
Kundun, 1997
USA / Biography, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
From childhood to adulthood, Tibet's fourteenth Dalai Lama deals with Chinese oppression and other problems.
Cast
Tenzin Thuthob Tsarong
Dalai Lama (Adult)
Gyurme Tethong
Dalai Lama (Age 12)
Tulku Jamyang Kunga Tenzin
Dalai Lama (Age 5)
Tenzin Yeshi Paichang
Dalai Lama (Aged 2)
Tencho Gyalpo
Mother
Tenzin Topjar
Lobsang (5-10)
Tsewang Migyur Khangsar
Father
Tenzin Lodoe
Takster
Geshi Yeshi Gyatso
Lama of Sera
Losang Gyatso
The Messenger
Director Martin Scorsese
Writer Melissa Mathison
Composer Philip Glass
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 11 December 1997
Release date
|1 November 1998
|Russia
|12+
|18 June 1998
|Australia
|13 March 1998
|Brazil
|12
|14 May 1998
|Czechia
|U
|24 July 1998
|Denmark
|19 March 1998
|France
|12
|19 March 1998
|Germany
|26 March 1998
|Italy
|1 November 1998
|Kazakhstan
|18 November 2000
|South Korea
|12
|10 April 1998
|Sweden
|28 July 2022
|Taiwan
|25 December 1997
|USA
|1 November 1998
|Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $28,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,684,960
Production Touchstone Pictures, De Fina-Cappa, Dune Films
Also known as
Kundun, Кундун, Kundun - Život dalajlámu, Kundun - życie Dalaj Lamy, Kundunas, クンドゥン, 活佛傳, 達賴的一生, 达赖的一生
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Kundun
soundtrack Kundun
Quotes
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