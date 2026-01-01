Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Rebel
The Rebel
La ribelle
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
1993
World premiere
19 August 1993
Release date
19 August 1993
Italy
Production
La Banda Magnetica, S.r.L., Reteitalia, Taodue Film
Also known as
La ribelle, The Rebel, La rebelde
Director
Aurelio Grimaldi
Cast
Penelope Cruz
Stefano Dionisi
Lorenza Indovina
Lucia Sardo
Rosa Pianeta
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Rebel
7.2
Don't Move
(2004)
5.7
Volavérunt
(1999)
5.6
Brujas
(1996)
6.5
Manolete
(2007)
6.1
Twice Upon a Yesterday
(1998)
6.7
Jamón, Jamón
(1992)
4.8
The Queen of Spain
(2016)
5.4
Not Love, Just Frenzy
(1996)
5.3
Woman on Top
(2000)
4.8
Don Juan
(1998)
5.9
Talk of Angels
(1998)
5.2
La Celestina
(1996)
Film rating
5.1
Rate
13
votes
5.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree