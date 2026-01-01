Menu
Poster of The Rebel
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Rebel

The Rebel

La ribelle 18+
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 19 August 1993
Release date
19 August 1993 Italy
Production La Banda Magnetica, S.r.L., Reteitalia, Taodue Film
Also known as
La ribelle, The Rebel, La rebelde
Director
Aurelio Grimaldi
Cast
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Stefano Dionisi
Lorenza Indovina
Lucia Sardo
Rosa Pianeta
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.1
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb
