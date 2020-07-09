Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Smoke
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Smoke

The Smoke

Kour 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

"A musical film of the totalitarian era" is the the second title of the film. The film is based on a legendary school film of Tomáš Vorel, called INg (1985).The story line stays the same - a young engineer finds a new job and wants to work, this proves to be impossible in the last days of the communist era.
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 1 February 1991
Release date
9 July 2020 Czechia
1 February 1991 Czechoslovakia
13 October 2005 Poland
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Kour, The Smoke, Dim, Dym, Ing 89/Kuřáci, Sinal de Alerta, Smoke, Дым
Director
Tomás Vorel
Cast
Jan Slovák
Lucie Zednícková
Simon Caban
Petr Čtvrtníček
Eva Holubová
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more