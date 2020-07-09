"A musical film of the totalitarian era" is the the second title of the film. The film is based on a legendary school film of Tomáš Vorel, called INg (1985).The story line stays the same - a young engineer finds a new job and wants to work, this proves to be impossible in the last days of the communist era.
CountryCzechoslovakia
Runtime1 hour 29 minutes
Production year1991
World premiere1 February 1991
Release date
9 July 2020
Czechia
1 February 1991
Czechoslovakia
13 October 2005
Poland
ProductionFilmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Kour, The Smoke, Dim, Dym, Ing 89/Kuřáci, Sinal de Alerta, Smoke, Дым