Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Gagarin
6.9
Gagarin
, 1994
Gagarin
Russia / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Posters
Awards
Similar
6.9
Writer
Aleksey Kharitidi
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
3 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
1 January 1994
Release date
1 January 1994
Russia
Production
Second Frog Ltd.
Also known as
Gagarin, Гагарин, Гагарін
More
Cartoon rating
6.9
Rate
12
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Gagarin
Gagarine
Drama
2020, France
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree