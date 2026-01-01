Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mister Pronka
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Mister Pronka
7.4

Mister Pronka

, 1991
Mister Pronka
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Mister Pronka
7.4

Cast

German Kachin
The Doorman
Aleksandr Pyatkov
Pronka Greznoy
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
The Senior Tsarevna
Anatoliy Barantsev
Tsar
Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Narrator
Nikolai Kurnakov
Sam
Grigoriy Vats
John
Kirill Vats
Pete
T. Ananchenko
The Youngest Tsarevna
Olga Golovanova
The Middle Tsarevna
Director Leonid Nosyrev
Writer Yuriy Koval, Leonid Nosyrev, Boris Shergin
Composer Evgeniy Botyarov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 26 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 1 January 1991
Release date
1 January 1991 USSR
Production SovInterFest, Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Mister Pronka, Mr. Pronka, Mister Пронька

Cartoon rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Mister Pronka

Archangel novels №1
Archangel novels №1 Short, Animation
1986, USSR
7.0
Heart of a Dog
Heart of a Dog Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy
1988, USSR
8.0
Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears
Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears Romantic, Comedy
1979, USSR
8.0
Poligon
Poligon Animation, Sci-Fi, Short
1977, USSR
7.0
An Unfinished Piece for Mechanical Piano
An Unfinished Piece for Mechanical Piano Drama
1976, USSR
7.0
Afonya
Afonya Comedy
1975, USSR
7.0
The Irony of Fate
The Irony of Fate Romantic, Comedy
1975, USSR
8.0
Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia
Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia Comedy, Adventure
1973, USSR
7.0
Film Film Film
Film Film Film Comedy, Animation, Short
1968, USSR
8.0
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style Comedy
1966, USSR
8.0
The Girls
The Girls Romantic, Comedy
1961, USSR
7.0
Scarlet Flower
Scarlet Flower Animation, Fantasy
1952, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more