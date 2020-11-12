6.5Renaissance Man
Renaissance Man, 1994
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
A failed businessman is hired by the army to teach a group of underachieving recruits in order to help them pass basic training.
Cast
Khalil Kain
Pvt. Roosevelt Nathaniel Hobbs
Peter Simmons
Pvt. Brian Davis, Jr.
Director Penny Marshall
Writer Jim Burnstein
Composer Hans Zimmer
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 3 June 1994
Release date
|3 June 1994
|Russia
|12+
|21 October 1994
|Czechia
|12+
|8 September 1994
|Germany
|15 July 1994
|Great Britain
|1 December 1994
|Italy
|3 June 1994
|Kazakhstan
|11 February 1995
|South Korea
|12
|3 June 1994
|USA
|3 June 1994
|Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $24,332,324
Production Touchstone Pictures, Cinergi Pictures Entertainment, Parkway Productions
Also known as
Renaissance Man, Army Intelligence, Bill Rago, Bill Rago - liten man med stora tankar, By the Book, Direita, Volver, Ekpaideftis kommando, Inteligent w armii, Mezzo professore tra i marines, Mr. Bill, Nori profesor, Omul renaşcentist, Opération Shakespeare, Päätään pidempi, Profu' de engleza, Reneszánsz ember, Sam Amca'nın Erleri, Si la vie vous intéresse, Um Novo Homem, Un nuevo hombre, Un poeta entre reclutas, Vzbuďte se, vojáci!, Εκπαιδευτής κομάντο, Ренесансов човек, Чeловек эпохи Bозрождения, 勇気あるもの, 天兵總動員
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Renaissance Man
soundtrack Renaissance Man
Quotes
Pvt. Donnie Benitez [Sgt Cass has just ordered Benitez to recite Shakespeare] "He that shall live this day, and see old age, Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbors, And say 'To-morrow is Saint Crispian:' Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars. And say 'These wounds I had on Crispin's day.' Old men forget: yet all shall be forgot, But he'll remember with advantages What feats he did that day:
[the rest of the platoon gathers around]
Pvt. Donnie Benitez then shall our names, Familiar in his mouth as household words Harry the king, Bedford and Exeter, Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester, Be in their flowing cups freshly remember'd. And this story shall the good man teach his son; And Crispin Crispian shall ne'er go by, From this day to the ending of the world, But we in it shall be remember'd;
[Looking at the Double Ds]
Pvt. Donnie Benitez We few, we happy few, we band of brothers; For he to-day that sheds his blood with me Shall be my brother.
[Looking back at the rest of the platoon]
Pvt. Donnie Benitez And gentlemen in England now a-bed Shall think themselves accursed they were not here, And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks who fought with us upon Saint Crispin's day". That enough Drill Sergeant?
Sergeant Cass [Quietly] Yes, Benitez. Good.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for Renaissance Man
Maria Montessori Drama
2023, France / Italy
7.3
Rock Star Musical, Comedy, Drama
2001, USA
7.2
The Big Hit Action, Comedy, Crime
1998, USA
6.1
Down Periscope Comedy
1996, USA
6.2
The Chase Romantic, Thriller
1994, USA
6.2
The Distinguished Gentleman Comedy
1992, USA
6.4
King Ralph Comedy, Romantic
1991, USA
5.4
Mr. Destiny Fantasy, Comedy
1990, USA
7.0
Man on the Moon Biography, Comedy, Drama
1999, Great Britain / Germany / Japan / USA
7.5
Awakenings Drama
1990, USA
8.1
Riding in Cars with Boys Drama, Biography, Comedy
2001, USA
6.8
The Preacher's Wife Comedy, Family, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
1996, USA
5.7
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, Russia, History, Drama
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller