Pvt. Donnie Benitez [Sgt Cass has just ordered Benitez to recite Shakespeare] "He that shall live this day, and see old age, Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbors, And say 'To-morrow is Saint Crispian:' Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars. And say 'These wounds I had on Crispin's day.' Old men forget: yet all shall be forgot, But he'll remember with advantages What feats he did that day:

[the rest of the platoon gathers around]

Pvt. Donnie Benitez then shall our names, Familiar in his mouth as household words Harry the king, Bedford and Exeter, Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester, Be in their flowing cups freshly remember'd. And this story shall the good man teach his son; And Crispin Crispian shall ne'er go by, From this day to the ending of the world, But we in it shall be remember'd;

[Looking at the Double Ds]

Pvt. Donnie Benitez We few, we happy few, we band of brothers; For he to-day that sheds his blood with me Shall be my brother.

[Looking back at the rest of the platoon]

Pvt. Donnie Benitez And gentlemen in England now a-bed Shall think themselves accursed they were not here, And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks who fought with us upon Saint Crispin's day". That enough Drill Sergeant?