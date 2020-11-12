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Poster of Renaissance Man
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Renaissance Man
6.5

Renaissance Man

, 1994
Renaissance Man
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Renaissance Man
6.5

Synopsis

A failed businessman is hired by the army to teach a group of underachieving recruits in order to help them pass basic training.

Cast

Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Bill Rago
Gregory Hines
Gregory Hines
Sergeant Cass
James Remar
James Remar
Captain Tom Murdoch
Lillo Brancato Jr.
Pvt. Donnie Benitez
Stacey Dash
Stacey Dash
Pvt. Miranda Myers
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
Jack Markin
Kadeem Hardison
Pvt. Jamaal Montgomery
Richard T. Jones
Richard T. Jones
Pvt. Jackson Leroy
Khalil Kain
Pvt. Roosevelt Nathaniel Hobbs
Peter Simmons
Pvt. Brian Davis, Jr.
Director Penny Marshall
Writer Jim Burnstein
Composer Hans Zimmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 3 June 1994
Release date
3 June 1994 Russia 12+
21 October 1994 Czechia 12+
8 September 1994 Germany
15 July 1994 Great Britain
1 December 1994 Italy
3 June 1994 Kazakhstan
11 February 1995 South Korea 12
3 June 1994 USA
3 June 1994 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $24,332,324
Production Touchstone Pictures, Cinergi Pictures Entertainment, Parkway Productions
Also known as
Renaissance Man, Army Intelligence, Bill Rago, Bill Rago - liten man med stora tankar, By the Book, Direita, Volver, Ekpaideftis kommando, Inteligent w armii, Mezzo professore tra i marines, Mr. Bill, Nori profesor, Omul renaşcentist, Opération Shakespeare, Päätään pidempi, Profu' de engleza, Reneszánsz ember, Sam Amca'nın Erleri, Si la vie vous intéresse, Um Novo Homem, Un nuevo hombre, Un poeta entre reclutas, Vzbuďte se, vojáci!, Εκπαιδευτής κομάντο, Ренесансов човек, Чeловек эпохи Bозрождения, 勇気あるもの, 天兵總動員

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Renaissance Man

Quotes

Pvt. Donnie Benitez [Sgt Cass has just ordered Benitez to recite Shakespeare] "He that shall live this day, and see old age, Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbors, And say 'To-morrow is Saint Crispian:' Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars. And say 'These wounds I had on Crispin's day.' Old men forget: yet all shall be forgot, But he'll remember with advantages What feats he did that day:
[the rest of the platoon gathers around]
Pvt. Donnie Benitez then shall our names, Familiar in his mouth as household words Harry the king, Bedford and Exeter, Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester, Be in their flowing cups freshly remember'd. And this story shall the good man teach his son; And Crispin Crispian shall ne'er go by, From this day to the ending of the world, But we in it shall be remember'd;
[Looking at the Double Ds]
Pvt. Donnie Benitez We few, we happy few, we band of brothers; For he to-day that sheds his blood with me Shall be my brother.
[Looking back at the rest of the platoon]
Pvt. Donnie Benitez And gentlemen in England now a-bed Shall think themselves accursed they were not here, And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks who fought with us upon Saint Crispin's day". That enough Drill Sergeant?
Sergeant Cass [Quietly] Yes, Benitez. Good.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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