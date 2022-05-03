Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Beethoven
Poster of Beethoven
Poster of Beethoven
Poster of Beethoven
Рейтинги
7.1 IMDb Rating: 5.7
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films Beethoven

Beethoven

Beethoven 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A slobbering St. Bernard becomes the center of attention for a loving family, but must contend with a dog-napping veterinarian and his henchmen.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1992
Online premiere 3 May 2022
World premiere 3 April 1992
Release date
17 September 1993 Russia 6+
9 April 1992 Australia
17 July 1992 Brazil L
3 April 1992 Finland K-12
24 June 1992 France
9 April 1992 Germany
24 July 1992 Great Britain
17 September 1993 Kazakhstan
24 July 1992 Netherlands
28 August 1992 Portugal
16 May 1992 South Korea All
3 April 1992 USA
17 September 1993 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $147,214,049
Production Universal Pictures, Northern Lights Entertainment
Also known as
Beethoven, Бетховен, Ein Hund namens Beethoven, 我家也有貝多芬, Beethoven: O Magnífico, Beethoven: Story of a Dog, Beethoven: Uno más de la familia, Bethoven, Bethovenas, Bēthovens, Betoven, Betxoven, Chú chó Beethoven, Τα καμώματα του... Μπετόβεν, Бетовен, ベートーベン, 无敌当家
Director
Brian Levant
Cast
Charles Grodin
Charles Grodin
Bonnie Hunt
Bonnie Hunt
Dean Jones
Nicholle Tom
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd 6.2
Beethoven's 2nd (1993)
Because of Winn-Dixie 6.3
Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)
The Magic of Lassie 5.9
The Magic of Lassie (1978)
Problem Child 2 5.3
Problem Child 2 (1991)
The Flintstones 5.0
The Flintstones (1994)
The Legend of the Christmas Witch 4.8
The Legend of the Christmas Witch (2018)
Beethoven's Big Break 4.5
Beethoven's Big Break (2008)
Paulie 7.0
Paulie (1998)
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves! 5.0
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves! (1997)
The Borrowers 6.6
The Borrowers (1997)
True Heart 6.1
True Heart (1997)
101 Dalmatians 6.5
101 Dalmatians (1996)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
George I really don't like our dog.
Alice I really don't like those people, George. I don't trust them. I don't want their money. I know my opinion doesn't matter, but I'm not interested in expanding. If I had been home instead of helping you impress those morons, Emily wouldn't have fallen in the pool. And I'm not re-entering the work force, George. You're gonna have to do this on your own. And you will. Somehow, you'll make your fortune. And tucked away behind you deep in the shadows will be me and the kids.
George That's how you see me. Suddenly, I'm a lousy husband and father. Everything was just fine until Beethoven came into our lives. I've tried to be patient, but I've had it. The dog has to go.
Alice I'm proud of Beethoven. Those two idiots insulted your kids, they treated me like dirt, and he was the only one of us who had the nerve to give them the ride they deserved. I'm going to bed.
[she heads back inside]
George My dream's going down the drain, and you're worried about a dog.
Alice Your family's going down the drain, and you're worried about a dream.
Listen to the
soundtrack Beethoven
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more