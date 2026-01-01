Menu
Poster of Delivery for Margaret Thatcher
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Delivery for Margaret Thatcher

Delivery for Margaret Thatcher

Delivery for Margaret Thatcher 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 37 minutes
Production year 1990
Also known as
Posilka dlja Margaret T., Posylka dlya Margaret Tetcher, Посилка для Марґарет Тетчер, Посылка для Маргарет Тэтчер
Director
Vadim Kastelli
Cast
Volodymyr Oleksiyenko
Leonid Yanovsky
Aleksey Gorbunov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
