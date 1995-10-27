Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Three Wishes
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Three Wishes
6.1

Three Wishes

, 1995
Three Wishes
USA / Fantasy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Three Wishes
6.1

Synopsis

In an unexplained act of charity, Jeanne Holman, picks up an injured, apparent tramp and takes him home to care for him little realising who he was or the effect he would have on her life and those of her family.

Cast

Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze
Jack
Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio
Jeanne
Joseph Mazzello
Joseph Mazzello
Tom
Seth Mumy
Gunny
David Marshall Grant
David Marshall Grant
Phil
Jay O. Sanders
Coach Schramka
Michael O'Keefe
Adult Tom
John Diehl
Leland's Father
Diane Venora
Diane Venora
Joyce
David Zahorsky
Little Leland
Director Martha Coolidge
Writer Clifford Green, Ellen Green, Elizabeth Anderson
Composer Cynthia Millar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 27 October 1995
Release date
27 October 1995 Russia 12+
15 December 1995 Great Britain
27 October 1995 Kazakhstan
27 October 1995 USA
27 October 1995 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,027,517
Production Rysher Entertainment
Also known as
Three Wishes, Tres deseos, Три желания, 3 Wishes, Das Geheimnis der drei Wünsche, Gość z chmur, Három kívánság, Kolme toivomusta, Os três Desejos, Tre desideri, Tre önskningar, Treis epithymies, Trois souhaits, Trois voeux, Trzy życzenia, Üç Dilek, WISH 夢がかなう時, Τρεις επιθυμίες, थ्री विशेज़, 來自星空的願望, Three Wishes - Das Geheimnis der drei Wünsche, Gosc z chmur

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb

Quotes

Jack If you push too hard, you'll get the opposite of what you're trying for. Everything contains its opposite.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Three Wishes

Christmas in Wonderland
Christmas in Wonderland Family, Comedy
2007, USA / Canada
4.0
Jack Frost
Jack Frost Drama, Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy
1998, USA
5.0
Simon Birch
Simon Birch Comedy, Drama
1998, USA
7.0
Star Kid
Star Kid Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi
1997, USA
5.0
Flipper
Flipper Adventure, Family
1996, USA
5.0
Tall Tale
Tall Tale Family, Adventure, Fantasy
1995, USA
5.0
Explorers
Explorers Family, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Children's, Comedy
1985, USA
6.0
Rambling Rose
Rambling Rose Drama
1991, USA
6.0
Jump!
Jump! Drama
2008, Austria
5.0
Green Dragon
Green Dragon Drama
2001, USA
6.0
The Cure
The Cure Drama
1995, USA
7.0
Two Bits
Two Bits Drama
1995, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more