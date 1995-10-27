In an unexplained act of charity, Jeanne Holman, picks up an injured, apparent tramp and takes him home to care for him little realising who he was or the effect he would have on her life and those of her family.
Three Wishes, Tres deseos, Три желания, 3 Wishes, Das Geheimnis der drei Wünsche, Gość z chmur, Három kívánság, Kolme toivomusta, Os três Desejos, Tre desideri, Tre önskningar, Treis epithymies, Trois souhaits, Trois voeux, Trzy życzenia, Üç Dilek, WISH 夢がかなう時, Τρεις επιθυμίες, थ्री विशेज़, 來自星空的願望, Three Wishes - Das Geheimnis der drei Wünsche, Gosc z chmur
Film rating
6.1
Rate10 votes
6.1IMDb
Quotes
JackIf you push too hard, you'll get the opposite of what you're trying for. Everything contains its opposite.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.