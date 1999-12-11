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Poster of Witness Protection
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Witness Protection
6.3

Witness Protection

, 1999
Witness Protection
USA / Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of Witness Protection
6.3

Cast

Tom Sizemore
Tom Sizemore
Bobby Batton
Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio
Cindy Batton
Shawn Hatosy
Shawn Hatosy
Sean Batton
Skye McCole Bartusiak
Suzie Batton
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
Steven Beck
William Sadler
William Sadler
Sharp
Jim Metzler
Jim Cutler
Greg Lipari
Hit Man
Greg Pitts
Duffy
Daniel Zacapa
David Ramirez
Director Richard Pearse
Writer Robert Sabbag, Daniel Therriault
Composer Cliff Eidelman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1999
Online premiere 9 November 2001
World premiere 11 December 1999
Release date
14 April 2011 Germany
11 December 1999 USA
MPAA R
Production HBO NYC Productions, TurtleBack Productions
Also known as
Witness Protection, Témoin à charge, I lista tou ektelesti, L'occhio gelido del testimone, Pod ochroną, Proteção à Testemunha, Protecção de Uma Testemunha, Protejan al testigo, Skyddat vittne, Tanúvédelem, Témoin sous contrôle, Testigo protegido, Unter Zeugenschutz, Zeugenschutz - Ein Mann packt aus, Zeugenschutzprogramm, Защита свидетелей, ウィットネス・プロテクション 証人保護, 火線人生, Protection des témoins, 暗杀保护令, 证人保护

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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