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Poster of Men Don't Leave
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Men Don't Leave
6.6

Men Don't Leave

, 1990
Men Don't Leave
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Men Don't Leave
6.6

Cast

Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Beth Macauley
Arliss Howard
Arliss Howard
Charles Simon
Joan Cusack
Joan Cusack
Jody
Chris O'Donnell
Chris O'Donnell
Chris Macauley
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Lisa Coleman
Tom Mason
John Macauley
Charlie Korsmo
Matt Macauley
Belita Moreno
Mrs. Buckley
Jim Haynie
Mr. Buckley
Corey Carrier
Winston Buckley
Chris O'Donnell
Chris O'Donnell
Chris Macauley
Director Paul Brickman
Writer Moshé Mizrahi, Barbara Benedek, Paul Brickman
Composer Thomas Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 2 February 1990
Release date
2 February 1990 Russia 12+
3 August 1990 Great Britain
2 February 1990 Kazakhstan
2 February 1990 USA
2 February 1990 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $6,070,725
Production The Geffen Company
Also known as
Men Don't Leave, Verrückte Zeiten, A nő nem felejt, Gli uomini della mia vita, Gvarim Lo Ozvim, Homens de Verdade, Les hommes de ma vie, Livet går vidare, Livet går videre, Los hombres no abandonan, Los hombres nunca se van, Mænd svigter ikke, Mężczyźni nie odchodzą, Mulher Até o Fim, Uusi elämä edessä, Мужчины не уходят, メン・ドント・リーブ

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

Jody Would you like a Pelegrino?
Chris Macauley Is that beer?
Jody No, it's bottled mineral water.
Chris Macauley Oh, yeah. Yeah, sure. Those are really good.
Jody You're really sweet. I'll get you a juice.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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