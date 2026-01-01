You're really sweet. I'll get you a juice.

Jody You're really sweet. I'll get you a juice.

Oh, yeah. Yeah, sure. Those are really good.

Chris Macauley Oh, yeah. Yeah, sure. Those are really good.

No, it's bottled mineral water.

Jody No, it's bottled mineral water.

Is that beer?

Chris Macauley Is that beer?

Would you like a Pelegrino?

Jody Would you like a Pelegrino?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.