The Immortals
The Immortals
The Immortals
18+
Thriller
Action
Crime
Drama
Synopsis
A seedy nightclub owner recruits eight violent gangsters for an elaborate heist, but when they all begin to compare notes, they find they're pawns in a dangerous game of doublecross.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
1995
World premiere
5 October 1995
Release date
5 October 1995
Russia
16+
1 December 1995
France
5 October 1995
Kazakhstan
5 October 1995
USA
5 October 1995
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Production
End Productions, Millennium Films, Mondofin B.V.
Also known as
The Immortals, Gun Power, Halhatatlanok, Imortais à Solta, Muerte anunciada, Nieśmiertelni, Night Club, Ölümsüzler, Os Imortais, The End, Безсмертні, Безсмъртните, Бессмертные
Director
Brian Grant
Cast
Eric Roberts
Joe Pantoliano
Tia Carrere
Tony Curtis
Clarence Williams III
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Benny Hayes
Is it true?
Pete
What?
Benny Hayes
That you're on your way out, too?
Pete
You think this bald is a fashion statement. Cancer.
