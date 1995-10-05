Menu
Poster of The Immortals
6.2 IMDb Rating: 5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Immortals

The Immortals

The Immortals 18+
Synopsis

A seedy nightclub owner recruits eight violent gangsters for an elaborate heist, but when they all begin to compare notes, they find they're pawns in a dangerous game of doublecross.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 5 October 1995
Release date
5 October 1995 Russia 16+
1 December 1995 France
5 October 1995 Kazakhstan
5 October 1995 USA
5 October 1995 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production End Productions, Millennium Films, Mondofin B.V.
Also known as
The Immortals, Gun Power, Halhatatlanok, Imortais à Solta, Muerte anunciada, Nieśmiertelni, Night Club, Ölümsüzler, Os Imortais, The End, Безсмертні, Безсмъртните, Бессмертные
Director
Brian Grant
Cast
Eric Roberts
Joe Pantoliano
Tia Carrere
Tony Curtis
Clarence Williams III
Cast and Crew
6.2
5.5 IMDb
Quotes
Benny Hayes Is it true?
Pete What?
Benny Hayes That you're on your way out, too?
Pete You think this bald is a fashion statement. Cancer.
