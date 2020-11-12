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Poster of The Biggest Heroes
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Biggest Heroes
6.9

The Biggest Heroes

, 1996
De største helte / The Biggest Heroes
Denmark / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Biggest Heroes
6.9

Synopsis

The bank robbers Karsten and Peter are on the run in Sweden. With them is one of their teenage daughter.

Cast

Thomas Bo Larsen
Thomas Bo Larsen
Karsten
Ulrich Thomsen
Ulrich Thomsen
Peter
Mia Maria Back
Louise
Bjarne Henriksen
Allan
Paprika Steen
Paprika Steen
Lisbeth
Trine Dyrholm
Trine Dyrholm
Pernille
Hella Joof
Eva
Eva Röse
Apotekerekspedient
Jonas Karlsson
Jonas Karlsson
Jagtbutiksekspedient
Jytte Grathwohl
Hotelreceptionist
Director Thomas Vinterberg
Writer Bo Hr. Hansen, Thomas Vinterberg
Composer Nikolaj Egelund
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 8 November 1996
Release date
8 November 1996 Denmark
Production Nimbus Film
Also known as
De største helte, The Biggest Heroes, Bohaterowie, De største heltene, Hjältar, Iroes, Les héros, Zwei Helden, Величайшие герои, De stoerste helte

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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