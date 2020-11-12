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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
The Biggest Heroes
6.9
The Biggest Heroes
, 1996
De største helte / The Biggest Heroes
Denmark / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Quotes
6.9
Synopsis
The bank robbers Karsten and Peter are on the run in Sweden. With them is one of their teenage daughter.
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Cast
Thomas Bo Larsen
Karsten
Ulrich Thomsen
Peter
Mia Maria Back
Louise
Bjarne Henriksen
Allan
Paprika Steen
Lisbeth
Trine Dyrholm
Pernille
Hella Joof
Eva
Eva Röse
Apotekerekspedient
Jonas Karlsson
Jagtbutiksekspedient
Jytte Grathwohl
Hotelreceptionist
Director
Thomas Vinterberg
Writer
Bo Hr. Hansen
,
Thomas Vinterberg
Composer
Nikolaj Egelund
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Denmark
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1996
World premiere
8 November 1996
Release date
8 November 1996
Denmark
Production
Nimbus Film
Also known as
De største helte, The Biggest Heroes, Bohaterowie, De største heltene, Hjältar, Iroes, Les héros, Zwei Helden, Величайшие герои, De stoerste helte
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Karsten
Hello Sweden! Here we come to fuck you!
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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