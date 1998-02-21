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Poster of The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away
6.6

The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away

, 1998
Tsirk sgorel, i klouny razbezhalis
Russia / Drama, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away
6.6

Synopsis

A film director Nikolai Khudokormov is on the brink of his 50th anniversary. He has the whole life rich in events under his belt: creative quests, several marriages and children. Now he has to live with an old insane Mother and seems to be indifferent to what is going on around. But at the same time he is obsessed by the idea to make a film which will be his best one. Nikolai makes every effort to raise the money for this project. And all the time he is followed by a mysterious stranger. She is a beautiful young creature who speaks to him about the vanity of the world and the meaningless of a human life. Finally, Nikolai realizes that he is speaking to the Death herself.

Cast

Nikolai Karachentsov
Nikolai Karachentsov
Nikolay Khudokormov
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Toma - pervaya zhena Nikolaya
Mariya Shukshina
Mariya Shukshina
Lena - vtoraya zhena Nikolaya
Zinaida Sharko
Zoya Vasilyevna - mama Nikolaya
Tatyana Vasileva
Tatyana Vasileva
Margarita Aleksandrovna
Tanya Yu
Neznakomka
Kseniya Kachalina
Kseniya Kachalina
Alevtina - doch Nikolaya i Tamary
Sergey Dreyden
Sergey Dreyden
Aleksey Petrovich - muzh Tamary
Pyotr Zaychenko
Pyotr Zaychenko
Igor - biznesmen
Rudolf Furmanov
Artyom - biznesmen
Director Vladimir Bortko
Writer Vladimir Bortko, Nataliya Bortko
Composer Vladimir Dashkevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 21 February 1998
Release date
21 February 1998 Russia 16+
Production Lenfilm Studio, NTV, Studio "2-B-2"
Also known as
Tsirk sgorel, i klouny razbezhalis, Cyrk spłonął, a klauni uciekli, The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away, Цирк сгорел, и клоуны разбежались

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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