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Poster of Farewell, Home Sweet Home
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Farewell, Home Sweet Home
7.2

Farewell, Home Sweet Home

, 1999
Farewell, Home Sweet Home
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Farewell, Home Sweet Home
7.2

Cast

Nico Tarielshvili
Son
Lily Lavina
Mother
Mirabelle Kirkland
Maid
Otar Iosseliani
Otar Iosseliani
Father
Philippe Bas
Moto driver
Stephanie Hainque
Girl at bar
Amiran Amiranasvili
Amiran Amiranasvili
Hobo
Joachim Salinger
Beggar
Emmanuel de Chauvigny
Lover
Narda Blanchet
Old lady
Director Otar Iosseliani
Writer Otar Iosseliani
Composer Nicholas Zourabichvili
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 20 May 1999
Release date
1 December 1999 France
12 November 1999 Italy
1 December 1999 USA
Production Pierre Grise Productions, Carac Films, Alia Film
Also known as
Adieu, plancher des vaches!, Farewell, Home Sweet Home, ¡Adiós, tierra firme!, Addio terraferma, Adeus Lar, Doce Lar, Adeus, Terra Firme, Agyő, édes otthon!, Farewell, Terra Firma!, Farväl, sköna hem!, Hjemme bra, borte best!, Hogar, dulce hogar, Marabus!, Mshvidobit mshobliuro kera, Sbohem, můj sladký domove, Sudie, mano karvide!, Żegnaj, stały lądzie, Έχε γεια, γλυκιά στεριά, Истина в вине!, 素敵な歌と舟はゆく, In Vino Veritas, მშვიდობით, ნაპირო!, Истина в вине

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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