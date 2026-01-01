Menu
Poster of My Boyfriend's Back
5.4 IMDb Rating: 5.5
My Boyfriend's Back

Synopsis

A boy decides to come back from the dead because he is determined to win the most beautiful girl in school.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 6 August 1993
Release date
6 August 1993 Russia 16+
6 August 1993 Brazil 12
17 November 1994 Hungary
6 August 1993 Kazakhstan
6 August 1993 USA
6 August 1993 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,335,984
Production Sean S. Cunningham Films, Touchstone Pictures, Touchwood Pacific Partners 1
Also known as
My Boyfriend's Back, Mi novio es un zombie, ¡Qué muerto de novio!, A barátom a halálom, Fantasma per amore, Johnny Zombie, Mano vaikinas grižo, Mein Freund, der Zombie, Meu Namorado é de Morte, Mój chłopak zombie, Namorado Gelado, Coração Quente!, Namorado Precisa-se, Suuteleva zombie, Un muerto muy vivo, Парень с того света
Director
Bob Balaban
Cast
Andrew Lowery
Traci Lind
Danny Zorn
Libby Villari
Matthew Fox
Cast and Crew
