Kinoafisha Films Close-Up

Close-Up

Nema-ye Nazdik 18+
Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 1 February 1990
Release date
1 February 1990 Russia 18+
28 September 1990 Canada
30 October 1991 France
7 August 2025 Greece
9 May 1990 Iran
16 March 2023 Lithuania N13
Production Kanun parvaresh fekri, Kanun parvaresh fekri
Also known as
Nema-ye nazdik, Close-Up, Close Up, Primer plano, Krupni plan, Kurôzu-appu, Look on the Internet, Namaye nazdik, Veliki plan, Yakın Plan, Zbliżenie, Γκρο πλάνο, Κοντινό πλάνο, Крупный план, クローズ・アップ, 大寫特寫, 特写, 特寫鏡頭
Director
Abbas Kiarostami
Cast
Hossain Sabzian
Mohsen Makhmalbaf
Abolfazl Ahankhah
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Close-Up
The Wind Will Carry Us 7.5
The Wind Will Carry Us (1999)
Through the Olive Trees 7.7
Through the Olive Trees (1994)
Certified Copy 6.2
Certified Copy (2010)
Taste of Cherry 7.8
Taste of Cherry (1997)
Taxi 7.3
Taxi (2015)
The Horse Boy 6.9
The Horse Boy (2009)
Beau Travail 7.4
Beau Travail (1999)
A Moment of Innocence 7.8
A Moment of Innocence (1996)
Life and Nothing More... 7.9
Life and Nothing More... (1992)
Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels 7.7
Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels (1975)
Still Life 7.7
Still Life (1974)
24 Frames 6.8
24 Frames (2017)

Film rating

8.2
Rate 14 votes
8.2 IMDb
Quotes
Hossain Sabzian (Bazigar) I wanted them to forget the idea that a film director is different from other people. A true artist is someone who is close to the people and ready to go to the cinema with them.
