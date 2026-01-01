Menu
Poster of Glaza
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Glaza

Glaza

Eyes 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 6 June 1992
Release date
6 June 1992 Russia 12+
10 October 1992 USA
Production Tarkifilm
Also known as
Glaza, Eyes, Глаза
Director
Valentin Khovenko
Cast
Sergey Steblov
Inga Ilm
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Klara Luchko
Klara Luchko
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Best First Love Films Best First Love Films

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
