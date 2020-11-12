Cliff I never thought I'd see that a buddy of mine would be dating a woman with three bars on her shoulder.

Mickey I think it's beyond what you'd call dating.

Cliff You're gonna get married?

Mickey Maybe.

Cliff You met her family? Think her family's gonna be OK that you're a white guy?

Mickey They think any woman over 30 who isn't married is a lesbian. She figures, they'll be so relieved that I'm a man...