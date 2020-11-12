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Poster of Lone Star
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Lone Star
7.4

Lone Star

, 1996
Lone Star
USA / Western, Drama, Mystery, Crime / 18+
Poster of Lone Star
7.4

Synopsis

When the skeleton of his murdered predecessor is found, Sheriff Sam Deeds unearths many other long-buried secrets in his Texas border town.

Cast

Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
Sam
James Woods
James Woods
Jesse Borrego
Clifton James
Hollis
Elizabeth Peña
Elizabeth Peña
Pilar
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Ron Canada
Joe Morton
Joe Morton
Kris Kristofferson
Kris Kristofferson
Richard Coca
Enrique
Beatrice Winde
Gordon Tootoosis
Director John Sayles
Writer John Sayles
Composer Mason Daring
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 10 May 1996
Release date
21 June 1996 Russia 16+
20 February 1997 Australia M
27 February 1997 Bolivia
11 April 1997 Brazil 14
21 June 1996 Canada 18A
13 March 1997 Chile
14 February 1997 Colombia
9 January 1997 Czechia 12+
7 February 1997 Denmark
18 July 1997 Finland K-12
18 September 1996 France
27 February 1997 Germany
10 October 1996 Great Britain
11 July 1997 Ireland 15
18 October 1996 Israel
9 May 1997 Italy T
21 June 1996 Kazakhstan
24 January 1997 Mexico
26 June 1997 Netherlands
14 February 1997 Peru
9 January 1998 Poland
14 February 1997 Portugal M/12
21 March 1997 South Africa
7 October 1996 Spain 12
28 March 1997 Sweden 15
18 April 1997 Switzerland
21 June 1996 USA
21 June 1996 Ukraine
5 March 1997 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $12,423,265
Production Castle Rock Entertainment, Rio Dulce
Also known as
Lone Star, Estrella solitaria, Étoile maudite, Lone Star - A Estrela Solitária, Lone Star - Ahol a legendák születnek, Lone Star, el rastre d'un crim, Na granicy, Samotna zvezda, Serifi märk, Shinjitsu no Sasayaki, Stella solitaria, Um Corpo no Deserto, Usamljena zvezda, Usamljena zvijezda, Vieniša žvaigždė, Yalnız Kovboy, Μοναχικό αστέρι, Звезда шерифа, Зірка шерифа, Самотна звезда, 真実の囁き, 致命警徽, Одинокая звезда

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Cliff I never thought I'd see that a buddy of mine would be dating a woman with three bars on her shoulder.
Mickey I think it's beyond what you'd call dating.
Cliff You're gonna get married?
Mickey Maybe.
Cliff You met her family? Think her family's gonna be OK that you're a white guy?
Mickey They think any woman over 30 who isn't married is a lesbian. She figures, they'll be so relieved that I'm a man...
Cliff Yeah, it's always heartwarming to see a prejudice defeated by a deeper prejudice.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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