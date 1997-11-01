Rose [thinking both of them will die soon] I love you, Jack.

Jack Don't you do that, don't say your good-byes. Not yet, do you understand me?

Rose I'm so cold.

Jack Listen, Rose. You're gonna get out of here, you're gonna go on and you're gonna make lots of babies, and you're gonna watch them grow. You're gonna die an old... an old lady warm in her bed, not here, not this night. Not like this, do you understand me?

Rose I can't feel my body.

Jack Winning that ticket, Rose, was the best thing that ever happened to me... it brought me to you. And I'm thankful for that, Rose. I'm thankful. You must do me this honor. Promise me you'll survive. That you won't give up, no matter what happens, no matter how hopeless. Promise me now, Rose, and never let go of that promise.

Rose I promise.

Jack Never let go.