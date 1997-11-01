Menu
8.4 IMDb Rating: 8
Titanic

Titanic

Titanic 18+
Tickets from 1050 ₽

Synopsis

A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.
Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 14 minutes
Production year 1997
Online premiere 5 April 2012
World premiere 1 November 1997
Release date
20 February 1998 Russia 12+
5 February 1998 Argentina
6 April 2012 Armenia
18 December 1997 Australia
9 January 1998 Austria
9 February 2023 Azerbaijan 12+
5 April 2012 Bahrain
5 April 2012 Belarus
4 April 2012 Belgium
20 January 1998 Bolivia
23 January 1998 Brazil
6 March 1998 Bulgaria
16 January 1998 Cameroon
4 April 2012 Canada
5 February 1998 Chile
3 April 1998 China
13 April 2012 Colombia
5 April 2012 Croatia
5 February 1998 Czechia
21 January 1998 Denmark
6 April 2012 Estonia
16 January 1998 Finland
7 January 1998 France
9 February 2023 Georgia PG-13
19 December 1997 Germany
6 April 2012 Great Britain
16 January 1998 Greece
4 April 2012 Hong Kong
22 January 1998 Hungary
4 April 2012 Iceland
6 April 2012 India
5 January 1998 Indonesia
6 April 2012 Ireland
5 April 2012 Israel
16 January 1998 Italy
20 December 1997 Japan
20 February 1998 Kazakhstan 12+
5 April 2012 Kuwait
9 February 2023 Kyrgyzstan 12+
6 March 1998 Latvia
12 April 2012 Lithuania
9 February 2023 Macao B
18 December 1997 Malaysia
13 April 2012 Mexico
15 January 1998 Netherlands
5 April 2012 New Zealand
13 April 2012 Norway
6 April 2012 Pakistan
1 January 1998 Panama
20 April 2012 Paraguay
12 April 2012 Peru
7 April 2012 Philippines
13 April 2012 Poland
16 January 1998 Portugal
19 December 1997 Puerto Rico
6 April 2012 Romania
5 April 2012 Serbia
5 April 2012 Singapore
5 February 1998 Slovakia
7 January 1998 Slovenia
10 February 2023 South Africa 13
13 March 1999 South Korea
8 January 1998 Spain
4 April 2012 Sweden
9 January 1998 Switzerland
3 April 2012 Taiwan
5 April 2012 Thailand
6 April 2012 Turkey
9 February 2023 UAE 18TC
19 December 1997 USA
20 February 1998 Ukraine
16 January 1998 Uruguay
20 February 1998 Uzbekistan
18 February 1998 Venezuela
18 May 2012 Viet Nam
5 March 1998 Yugoslavia
MPAA PG-13
Budget $200,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,264,812,968
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, Lightstorm Entertainment
Also known as
Titanic, Titanik, Титаник, Titanic 3D, Titaniku, 鐵達尼號, Planet Ice, The Ship of Dreams, Titanic 25th Anniversary, Titanic in 3D, Titanic: 25. rocznica, Titanic: 25. výročí, Titanic: The IMAX Experience, Titanik 3D, Titanikas, Titanikas, 3D, Titanikos, Titāniks, Titāniks 3D, Τιτανικός, Титаник/Titanik, Титанік, Титанік: 25 років, टाइटैनिक, टायटॅनिक, 타이타닉, タイタニック, 泰坦尼克号, 铁达尼号, 鐵達尼號3D
Director
James Cameron
Cast
Leonardo DiCaprio
Kate Winslet
Billy Zane
Kathy Bates
Frances Fisher
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Films about Forbidden Love

Film rating

8.4
Rate 362 votes
8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the ranking
In overall ranking  70
Mirazh Sinema v TRK «Evropolis»
19:10 from 1050 ₽
Film Reviews

Perfect blue 29 October 2024, 14:09
Фильм действительно впечатляет!
Моника Улиханян 30 November 2023, 08:48
Titanic, for me, this is one of the best movies of all time, perfectly perfect from beginning to end. He is able to create an atmosphere through his… Read more…
Quotes
Rose [thinking both of them will die soon] I love you, Jack.
Jack Don't you do that, don't say your good-byes. Not yet, do you understand me?
Rose I'm so cold.
Jack Listen, Rose. You're gonna get out of here, you're gonna go on and you're gonna make lots of babies, and you're gonna watch them grow. You're gonna die an old... an old lady warm in her bed, not here, not this night. Not like this, do you understand me?
Rose I can't feel my body.
Jack Winning that ticket, Rose, was the best thing that ever happened to me... it brought me to you. And I'm thankful for that, Rose. I'm thankful. You must do me this honor. Promise me you'll survive. That you won't give up, no matter what happens, no matter how hopeless. Promise me now, Rose, and never let go of that promise.
Rose I promise.
Jack Never let go.
Rose I'll never let go, Jack. I'll never let go. I promise.
Titanic - trailer in russian
Titanic - trailer in russian
Listen to the
soundtrack Titanic
Stills

«Titanic» now playing

How do I book tickets for Titanic? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Mirazh Sinema v TRK «Evropolis» g. Moskva, prosp. Mira, 211, korpus 2
2D
19:10 from 1050 ₽
