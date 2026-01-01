Cast
Cast and Crew
Composer
James Newton Howard
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
3 hours 32 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
24 June 1994
Release date
|24 June 1994
|Russia
|
|16+
|1 December 1994
|Czechia
|
|
|31 August 1994
|France
|
|
|1 September 1994
|Germany
|
|
|9 September 1994
|Great Britain
|
|
|30 August 2004
|Greece
|
|
|9 September 1994
|Ireland
|
|12
|15 October 1994
|Italy
|
|
|24 June 1994
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|29 September 1994
|Netherlands
|
|
|28 October 1994
|Portugal
|
|
|24 June 1994
|USA
|
|
|24 June 1994
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$63,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$25,052,000
Production
Warner Bros., Tig Productions, Kasdan Pictures
Also known as
Wyatt Earp, Wyatt Earp - Das Leben einer Legende, Vaitas Erpas, Γουάιατ Ερπ, Ваєтт Ерп, Вајат Ерп, Уайатт Эрп, Уайетт Эрп, Уайът Ърп, वायट अर्प, ワイアット・アープ, 執法捍將, Вайетт Ерп, 执法悍将