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Poster of Wyatt Earp
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Wyatt Earp
6.8

Wyatt Earp

, 1994
Wyatt Earp
USA / Romantic, Western, Biography, Action, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Wyatt Earp
6.8

Cast

Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
Wyatt Earp
Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid
Doc Holliday
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Nicholas Earp
Linden Ashby
Morgan Earp
David Andrews
David Andrews
James Earp
Jeff Fahey
Jeff Fahey
Ike Clanton
Joanna Going
Joanna Going
Josie Marcus
Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon
Sheriff Johnny Behan
Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
Virgil Earp
Catherine O'Hara
Catherine O'Hara
Allie Earp
Director Lawrence Kasdan
Writer Dan Gordon, Lawrence Kasdan
Composer James Newton Howard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 32 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 24 June 1994
Release date
24 June 1994 Russia 16+
1 December 1994 Czechia
31 August 1994 France
1 September 1994 Germany
9 September 1994 Great Britain
30 August 2004 Greece
9 September 1994 Ireland 12
15 October 1994 Italy
24 June 1994 Kazakhstan
29 September 1994 Netherlands
28 October 1994 Portugal
24 June 1994 USA
24 June 1994 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $63,000,000
Worldwide Gross $25,052,000
Production Warner Bros., Tig Productions, Kasdan Pictures
Also known as
Wyatt Earp, Wyatt Earp - Das Leben einer Legende, Vaitas Erpas, Γουάιατ Ερπ, Ваєтт Ерп, Вајат Ерп, Уайатт Эрп, Уайетт Эрп, Уайът Ърп, वायट अर्प, ワイアット・アープ, 執法捍將, Вайетт Ерп, 执法悍将

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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