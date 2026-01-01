Menu
Poster of Mr. Saturday Night
6.2 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Kinoafisha Films Mr. Saturday Night

Mr. Saturday Night

Mr. Saturday Night 18+
Synopsis

The life of Buddy Young, a comic legend in flashbacks but an old man looking for work in the present.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 12 September 1992
Release date
12 September 1992 Russia 16+
12 September 1992 Kazakhstan
23 September 1992 USA
12 September 1992 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $43,000,000
Worldwide Gross $13,351,357
Production Castle Rock Entertainment, Face Productions, New Line Cinema
Also known as
Mr. Saturday Night, El showman de los sábados, Der letzte Komödiant - Mr. Saturday Night, Domnul Comedie, Don sábado noche, El cómico de la familia, Gospodin subota uveče, Komik na sobotę, M. Samedi Soir, Mar Motzush, Mr. sabato sera, Mr. Saturday Night - A Arte de Fazer Rir, Sábado à Noite, Una noche inolvidable, Vitsivieteri, Ο κύριος του Σαββατόβραδου, Господин събота вечер, Мистер субботний вечер, Містер Суботній вечір, ミスター・サタデー・ナイト, 週末夜先生
Director
Billy Crystal
Billy Crystal
Cast
Billy Crystal
Billy Crystal
David Paymer
David Paymer
Julie Warner
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt
Cast and Crew
6.2
5.9 IMDb
Quotes
Buddy Young, Jr. For me, my family was like, uh, Dances With Jews. Oh sure, we had names for our relatives like they had in that movie.
Reporter What do you mean?
Buddy Young, Jr. Well, we had "Eats With His Hands," "Spits When He Talks," "Makes Noise When He Bends," "Sweats Like a Pig," "Whines In a Cab," "Never Buys Retail," "Shaves His Back."
Stills
