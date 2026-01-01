Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Virgina
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Virgina

Virgina

Virdzina 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

"Virgina" tells a tale from the 19th century Serbian village near the Adriatic Sea. Because of the extreme patriarchal culture there is a superstition that families without male heirs are cursed. When the wife gives birth to their fourth daughter, father decides that the child will become a so-called "Virgina" and that she will live as a man.
Country France / Yugoslavia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 5 April 1991
Release date
5 April 1991 Austria
Production Centar Film, Hachette Première, Maestro Film
Also known as
Virdzina, Virgina, Virdžina, Virginia, Виржина
Director
Srdjan Karanovic
Cast
Miodrag Krivokapić
Marta Keler
Inka Gogálová
Igor Bjelan
Slobodan Milovanovic
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more