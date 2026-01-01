"Virgina" tells a tale from the 19th century Serbian village near the Adriatic Sea. Because of the extreme patriarchal culture there is a superstition that families without male heirs are cursed. When the wife gives birth to their fourth daughter, father decides that the child will become a so-called "Virgina" and that she will live as a man.
CountryFrance / Yugoslavia
Runtime1 hour 41 minutes
Production year1991
World premiere5 April 1991
Release date
5 April 1991
Austria
ProductionCentar Film, Hachette Première, Maestro Film