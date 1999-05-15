Menu
Poster of The Limey
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.9
The Limey

The Limey

The Limey 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1999
Online premiere 19 August 2000
World premiere 15 May 1999
Release date
7 April 2000 Argentina 16
11 April 2001 Brazil 14
15 May 1999 France
6 January 2000 Germany
10 December 1999 Great Britain
10 November 2000 Spain
8 October 1999 USA
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,325,736
Production Artisan Entertainment
Also known as
The Limey, Vengar la sangre, Amerikai vérbosszú, Anglán, Angličan, Angol, Denizci, El halcón inglés, Englænderen, Englez, Englezul, L'Anglais, L'inglese, Le limier, Limey - Tasuja Londonist, O Englezos, O Estranho, O Falcão Inglês, The limey - kostaja Lontoosta, Ο Εγγλέζος, Англичанин, Англичанинът, イギリスから来た男, 英国佬, 英国水手, 菩提树下, 辣手鐵漢
Director
Steven Soderbergh
Steven Soderbergh
Cast
Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp
Lesley Ann Warren
Joe Dallesandro
Nicky Katt
Nicky Katt
Film rating

6.8
10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Quotes
Wilson How you doin' then? All right, are you? Now look, squire, you're the guv'nor here, I can see that. I'm in your manor now. So there's no need to get your knickers in a twist. Whatever this bollocks is that's going down between you and that slag Valentine, it's got nothing to do with me. I couldn't care less. Alright, mate? Let me explain. When I was in prison - second time - uh, no, telling a lie, third stretch, yeah, third, third - there was this screw what really had it in for me, and that geezer was top of my list. Two years after I got sprung, I sees him in Holland Park. He's sittin' on a bench feedin' bloody pigeons. There was no-one about, I could've gone up behind him and snapped his fuckin' neck, *wallop!* But I left it. I could've knobbled him, but I didn't. 'Cause what I thought I wanted wasn't what I wanted. What I thought I was thinkin' about was something else. I didn't give a toss. It didn't matter, see? This berk on the bench wasn't worth my time. It meant sod-all in the end, 'cause you gotta make a choice: when to do something, and when to let it go. When it matters, and when it don't. Bide your time. That's what prison teaches you, if nothing else. Bide your time, and everything becomes clear, and you can act accordingly.
Head DEA Agent There's one thing I don't understand. The thing I don't understand is every motherfuckin' word you're saying.
