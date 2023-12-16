ProductionGolden Harvest Company, Film Workshop, Paragon Films Ltd.
Also known as
Wong Fei Hung, Once Upon a Time in China, Era Uma Vez na China, Érase una vez en China, Il était une fois en Chine, Однажды в Китае, Bilo jednom u Kini, Dawno temu w Chinach, Die schwarzen Tiger von Hongkong, El honor de un guerrero, Enter the New Game of Death, Guerreiros à Prova de Balas, Hoàng Phi Hồng, Huang Fei-hong, Kínai történet, Kungfu Master, Once Upon a Time in China - Olipa kerran Kiinassa, Once Upon a Time in China Aka the Rebel, Once Upon a Time in China/Tenchi Reimei, Pewnego razu w Chinach, Tenkrát v Číně, Ükskord Hiinas, Volt egyszer egy Kína, Wan Chai: Tenchi reimei, Κάποτε στην Κίνα, Одного разу в Китаї, ワンス・アポン・ア・タイム・イン・チャイナ 天地黎明, 武狀元黃飛鴻, 黃飛鴻, 黄飞鸿, Once Upon a Time in China - Die schwarzen Tiger von Hongkong, ワンス・アポン・ア・タイム・イン・チャイナ 天地黎明, 황비홍: 천하무인, Wong Fei-hung, 黃飛鴻 (1991), 黄飞鸿之1：壮志凌云, 黄飞鸿之一：壮志凌云, 황비홍 1, Bir Dəfə Çində, 黄飞鸿之壮志凌云
Film rating
7.2
Rate10 votes
7.2IMDb
Updated 16 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
YimNo matter how good our kung-fu is, it will never defeat guns.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.