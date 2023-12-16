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Poster of Once Upon a Time in China
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Once Upon a Time in China
7.2

Once Upon a Time in China

, 1991
Wong Fei Hung
Hong Kong / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Once Upon a Time in China
7.2

Synopsis

Set in late 19th century Canton, this martial arts film depicts the stance taken by the legendary martial arts hero Wong Fei-Hung against foreign forces' plundering of China.

Cast

Jet Li
Jet Li
Wong Fei Hung
Rosamund Kwan
13th Aunt
Biao Yuen
Biao Yuen
Leung Foon
Jacky Cheung
Buck Teeth So
Kate Cheng
Kate Cheng
Porky Wing
Kam-Fai Yuen
Kai
Shi-Kwan Yen
Iron Robe Yim
Lau Shun
Naval Commander Lau
Wu Ma
Grand-Uncle Cheung
Jianguo Qiu
Shaho Gang Leader Tong
Director Tsui Hark
Writer Tsui Hark, Kai-Chi Yuen, Yiu-Ming Leung, Elsa Tang
Composer Romeo Díaz, James Wong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 15 August 1991
Release date
15 August 1991 Brazil 12
18 March 2000 France TP
22 December 1992 Germany 18
15 August 1991 Hong Kong
11 October 1994 Japan
26 October 1991 South Korea 15
15 August 1991 USA R
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $3,826,459
Production Golden Harvest Company, Film Workshop, Paragon Films Ltd.
Also known as
Wong Fei Hung, Once Upon a Time in China, Era Uma Vez na China, Érase una vez en China, Il était une fois en Chine, Однажды в Китае, Bilo jednom u Kini, Dawno temu w Chinach, Die schwarzen Tiger von Hongkong, El honor de un guerrero, Enter the New Game of Death, Guerreiros à Prova de Balas, Hoàng Phi Hồng, Huang Fei-hong, Kínai történet, Kungfu Master, Once Upon a Time in China - Olipa kerran Kiinassa, Once Upon a Time in China Aka the Rebel, Once Upon a Time in China/Tenchi Reimei, Pewnego razu w Chinach, Tenkrát v Číně, Ükskord Hiinas, Volt egyszer egy Kína, Wan Chai: Tenchi reimei, Κάποτε στην Κίνα, Одного разу в Китаї, ワンス・アポン・ア・タイム・イン・チャイナ　天地黎明, 武狀元黃飛鴻, 黃飛鴻, 黄飞鸿, Once Upon a Time in China - Die schwarzen Tiger von Hongkong, ワンス・アポン・ア・タイム・イン・チャイナ 天地黎明, 황비홍: 천하무인, Wong Fei-hung, 黃飛鴻 (1991), 黄飞鸿之1：壮志凌云, 黄飞鸿之一：壮志凌云, 황비홍 1, Bir Dəfə Çində, 黄飞鸿之壮志凌云

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 16 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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