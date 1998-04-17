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Poster of Notes of Love
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Notes of Love
6.7

Notes of Love

, 1998
La parola amore esiste
Italy, France / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Notes of Love
6.7

Cast

Gianluca Arcopinto
Daniel Auber
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Marco
Massimo Bonetti
Massimo Bonetti
Bruno
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Angela
Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Avv. Levi
Marina Confalone
Sara
Valeria Milillo
Giovanna
Daria Nicolodi
Madre di Angela
Mimmo Calopresti
Psicoanalista
Roberto De Francesco
Roberto De Francesco
Psichiatra clinica
Victor Cavallo
Uomo del parco
Director Mimmo Calopresti
Writer Francesco Bruni, Mimmo Calopresti, Heidrun Schleef, Doriana Leondeff
Composer Franco Piersanti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 17 April 1998
Release date
17 April 1998 Italy
Production Bianca Film, Caméra One, Arena Films
Also known as
La parola amore esiste, Notes of Love, A szerelem szó létezik, Ist Liebe nur ein Wort?, Logia agapis, Love Notes, Mots d'amour, Слова любви

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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