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Poster of High Strung
6.6
Kinoafisha Films High Strung
6.6

High Strung

, 1991
High Strung
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of High Strung
6.6

Cast

Steve Oedekerk
Thane Furrows
Thomas F. Wilson
Thomas F. Wilson
Al Dalby
Denise Crosby
Melanie
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
Young Girl
Jani Lane
Vol
Fred Willard
Fred Willard
Insurance Salesman
Ed Williams
Boss
Toni Sawyer
Ivy Austin
Contestant
Paul Ryan
Game Show Host
Mark Roberts
Limo Driver
Director Roger Nygard
Writer Robert Kuhn, Steve Oedekerk
Composer Vladimir Horunzhy, Thomas Lieberman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 1 January 1991
Release date
22 October 1995 Russia 16+
22 October 1995 Kazakhstan
1 January 1991 USA
22 October 1995 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $300,000
Worldwide Gross $904
Production Film Brigade Productions, Rocket Pictures
Also known as
High Strung, Pissed Off, Eine Nervensäge, Høyspenning livsfare, Minha Vida é um Inferno, Piekielny dzień, Нервы на пределе, Оптимист до край, ジム・キャリーINハイ・ストラング

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Thane Furrows Relationships? They shouldn't even call them relationships. They should have a more descriptive name: Painland.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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