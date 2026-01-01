Cast
Steve Oedekerk
Thane Furrows
Fred Willard
Insurance Salesman
Cast and Crew
Director
Roger Nygard
Writer
Robert Kuhn, Steve Oedekerk
Composer
Vladimir Horunzhy, Thomas Lieberman
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
1991
World premiere
1 January 1991
Release date
|22 October 1995
|Russia
|
|16+
|22 October 1995
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|1 January 1991
|USA
|
|
|22 October 1995
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
PG
Budget
$300,000
Worldwide Gross
$904
Production
Film Brigade Productions, Rocket Pictures
Also known as
High Strung, Pissed Off, Eine Nervensäge, Høyspenning livsfare, Minha Vida é um Inferno, Piekielny dzień, Нервы на пределе, Оптимист до край, ジム・キャリーINハイ・ストラング