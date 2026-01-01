ProductionBayerischer Rundfunk (BR), Filmförderungsanstalt (FFA), The Senate of Berlin
Also known as
Europa Europa, Evropa Evropa, Европа Европа, Boku wo aishita futatsu no kuni/Yôroppa Yôroppa, Európa Európa, Filhos da Guerra, Hitlerjugend, Hitlerjunge Salomon, Jøde i Hitlerjugend, 僕を愛したふたつの国／ヨーロッパ ヨーロッパ, 歐洲歐洲, Европа, Европа, Európa, Európa, 僕を愛したふたつの国 ／ ヨーロッパ ヨーロッパ, Europa, Europa, Generation War, Boku wo aishita futatsu no kuni / Yôroppa Yôroppa
Film rating
7.5
Rate12 votes
7.5IMDb
Quotes
Isaak Perel - Salomons brotherIt is written that a son never leaves his parents in difficult times.
Solomon's FatherIt is also written that the son must obey his parents. And it is also your duty to watch over your brother.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.