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Poster of Europa Europa
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Europa Europa
7.5

Europa Europa

, 1991
Europa Europa
USA / History, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Europa Europa
7.5

Synopsis

A boy in Nazi Germany, trying to conceal that he is Jewish, joins the Hitler Youth.

Cast

Marco Hofschneider
Solly
Julie Delpy
Julie Delpy
Leni
René Hofschneider
Isaak, Solly's Brother
Piotr Kozłowski
Solomon Perel
Self
André Wilms
André Wilms
Kellerman
Ashley Wanninger
Eric
Klaus Abramowsky
Solly's Father
Michèle Gleizer
Solly's Mother
Delphine Forest
Inna Moyseyevna
Hanns Zischler
Captain von Lereneau
Director Agnieszka Holland
Writer Agnieszka Holland, Solomon Perel
Composer Zbigniew Preisner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 14 November 1990
Release date
14 November 1990 Russia 16+
6 December 1991 Brazil
14 November 1990 France
31 October 1991 Germany
14 November 1990 Kazakhstan
7 February 1992 Poland
23 May 1998 South Korea 12
28 June 1991 USA
14 November 1990 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $5,575,738
Production Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), Filmförderungsanstalt (FFA), The Senate of Berlin
Also known as
Europa Europa, Evropa Evropa, Европа Европа, Boku wo aishita futatsu no kuni/Yôroppa Yôroppa, Európa Európa, Filhos da Guerra, Hitlerjugend, Hitlerjunge Salomon, Jøde i Hitlerjugend, 僕を愛したふたつの国／ヨーロッパ ヨーロッパ, 歐洲歐洲, Европа, Европа, Európa, Európa, 僕を愛したふたつの国 ／ ヨーロッパ ヨーロッパ, Europa, Europa, Generation War, Boku wo aishita futatsu no kuni / Yôroppa Yôroppa

Film rating

7.5
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb

Quotes

Isaak Perel - Salomons brother It is written that a son never leaves his parents in difficult times.
Solomon's Father It is also written that the son must obey his parents. And it is also your duty to watch over your brother.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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