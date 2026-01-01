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Poster of My Best Friend, General Vasili, Son of Joseph Stalin
6.9
Kinoafisha Films My Best Friend, General Vasili, Son of Joseph Stalin
6.9

My Best Friend, General Vasili, Son of Joseph Stalin

, 1991
Moy luchshiy drug, general Vasiliy, syn Iosifa
USSR / Comedy, Drama, Biography, Sport / 18+
Poster of My Best Friend, General Vasili, Son of Joseph Stalin
6.9

Cast

Boris Shcherbakov
Boris Shcherbakov
Bagrov
Vladimir Steklov
Vladimir Steklov
General Vasili Stalin
Irina Malysheva
Prostitute
Andrei Boltnev
Andrei Boltnev
Andrei Tolubeyev
Andrei Tolubeyev
Tolik
Igor Gorbachyov
Pyotr Shelokhonov
Colonel Savinykh
Igor Yefimov
Georgiy Shtil
Georgiy Shtil
Valentina Pavlovna Kovel
Director Wiktor Sadowski
Writer Natalya Gotovtseva, Pavel Kortobaj, Wiktor Sadowski, Valentin Yezhov
Composer Vladlen Chistyakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 1 April 1991
Release date
1 April 1991 USSR
Budget $15,000,000
Production Kraun, Lenfilm Studio, Leninterfilm
Also known as
Moy luchshiy drug, general Vasiliy, syn Iosifa, My Best Friend, General Vasili, the Son of Joseph Stalin, My Dearest Friend, General Vasili, the Son of Joseph Stalin, Мой лучший друг, генерал Василий, сын Иосифа

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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