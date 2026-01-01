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Poster of Gardemariny III
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Gardemariny III
5.8

Gardemariny III

, 1992
Gardemariny III
Russia, Germany / Romantic, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Gardemariny III
5.8

Cast

Dmitry Kharatyan
Dmitry Kharatyan
Aleksey Korsak
Mikhail Mamayev
Mikhail Mamayev
Nikita Olenev
Aleksandr Domogarov
Aleksandr Domogarov
Pavel Gorin
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Ioganna
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Aleksey Petrovich Bestuzhev
Natalya Gundareva
Natalya Gundareva
Elizaveta Petrovna - imperatritsa Rossii
Kristina Orbakayte
Kristina Orbakayte
printsessa Fike - budushchaya Ekaterina II
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Yuriy Yakovlev
Yuriy Yakovlev
Viktor Rakov
Viktor Rakov
Kristian fon Brockdorff - baron
Barbara Rudnik
Khristina - koroleva Prussii
Natja Jamaan
Petra
Director Svetlana Druzhinina
Writer Svetlana Druzhinina, Yuriy Nagibin, Yury Ryashentsev, Nina Sorotokina
Composer Viktor Lebedev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 20 November 1992
Release date
15 December 2009 Russia 12+
15 December 2009 Kazakhstan
15 December 2009 Ukraine
Budget 11,000,000 RUR
Production Mosfilm, Zhanr, CCC-Filmkunst
Also known as
Gardemariny III, Drei Degen für die Zarin, Gardes-Marines III, Naval Cadets III, Гардемарины - 3, Гардемарины - III, Гардемарины 3, Гардемарины III, Naval Cadets 3

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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