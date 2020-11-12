Amar Manohar Where did you buy that cap from? France?

Prem Oh, no. Its from Switzerland. I go there very often. I like the sunsets there.

Amar Manohar Ah! The cap's very nice too. It looks good on you.

[Amar thinking - "He looks like an ape with a watermelon on his head."]

Prem Where did you get this red jacket from? Is it a "Chaudhary & Sons" product?

Amar Manohar No.

Prem It must be from America then.

Amar Manohar No. I purchased it from New York.

Prem Oh, New York. I thought you purchased it from America.