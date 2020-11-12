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Poster of Andaz Apna Apna
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Andaz Apna Apna
8.1

Andaz Apna Apna

, 1994
Andaz Apna Apna
India / Romantic, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Andaz Apna Apna
8.1

Synopsis

Two slackers competing for the affections of an heiress, inadvertently become her protectors from an evil criminal.

Cast

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Amar Manohar
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Prem Bhopali
Raveena Tandon
Raveena
Karishma Kapur
Karisma
Paresh Rawal
Teja
Paresh Rawal
Teja
Shakti Kapoor
Shakti Kapoor
Crime Master Gogo
Shehzad Khan
Bhalla
Viju Khote
Robert
Deven Verma
Murli Manohar
Jagdeep
Bankeylal Bhopali
Director Rajkumar Santoshi
Writer Rajkumar Santoshi, Dilip Shukla
Composer Tushar Bhatia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 11 April 1994
Release date
11 April 1994 India
Production Vinay Pictures
Also known as
Andaz Apna Apna, 假假真真, Everyone Has Their Own Style, Начувайся, Хочу жениться на дочери миллионера, अंदाज़ अपना अपना, Andaaz Apna Apna, Bir Milyonerin Qızıyla Evlənmək İstəyirəm

Film rating

8.1
Rate 11 votes
8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Amar Manohar Where did you buy that cap from? France?
Prem Oh, no. Its from Switzerland. I go there very often. I like the sunsets there.
Amar Manohar Ah! The cap's very nice too. It looks good on you.
[Amar thinking - "He looks like an ape with a watermelon on his head."]
Prem Where did you get this red jacket from? Is it a "Chaudhary & Sons" product?
Amar Manohar No.
Prem It must be from America then.
Amar Manohar No. I purchased it from New York.
Prem Oh, New York. I thought you purchased it from America.
[Prem thinking - "He looks like a retired monkey from the circus."]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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