Quotes
Amar Manohar Where did you buy that cap from? France?
Prem Oh, no. Its from Switzerland. I go there very often. I like the sunsets there.
Amar Manohar Ah! The cap's very nice too. It looks good on you.
[Amar thinking - "He looks like an ape with a watermelon on his head."]
Prem Where did you get this red jacket from? Is it a "Chaudhary & Sons" product?
Amar Manohar No.
Prem It must be from America then.
Amar Manohar No. I purchased it from New York.
Prem Oh, New York. I thought you purchased it from America.
[Prem thinking - "He looks like a retired monkey from the circus."]