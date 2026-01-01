ProductionChallenge Film Corporation, Entertainment, Muse Productions
Also known as
Split Second, El devastador, Delić sekunde, Detective Stone, Fracción de segundo, Fraction de seconde, Killer Instinct, Lemiamos sekundes, O Destruidor, Őrült Stone, avagy 2008: A patkány éve, Pool sekundit, Saalistaja, Se klasma defteroleptou, Segundo sangriento, Smrtonosni trenutek, Supuritto sekando, Um Segundo Para Viver, W mgnieniu oka, Σε κλάσμα δευτερολέπτου, Лічені секунди, Половин секунда, Считанные секунды, スプリット・セカンド, El destructor, Доля секунды, 血魔追魂
Film rating
6.3
Rate10 votes
6IMDb
Quotes
Dick DurkinWe need to get bigger guns. BIG FUCKING GUNS!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.