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Poster of Split Second
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Split Second
6.3

Split Second

, 1992
Split Second
USA / Action, Sci-Fi, Horror / 18+
Poster of Split Second
6.3

Cast

Rutger Hauer
Rutger Hauer
Harley Stone
Pete Postlethwaite
Paulsen
Steven Hartley
Foster McLaine
Nil Dunkan
Alun Armstrong
Alun Armstrong
Thrasher
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall
Michelle McLaine
Alastair Duncan
Det. Dick Durkin
Michael J. Pollard
The Rat Catcher
Ian Dury
Jay Jay
Roberta Eaton
Robin
Tony Steedman
Pat O'Donnell
Director Tony Maylam
Writer Gary Scott Thompson
Composer Francis Haines, Stephen W. Parsons
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 23 April 1992
Release date
20 August 1992 Australia M
1 May 1992 Denmark 15
1 May 1992 Finland K-16
20 August 1992 France 12
5 June 1992 Great Britain
31 July 1992 Hungary
1 May 1992 Sweden 15
1 May 1992 USA
MPAA R
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,430,822
Production Challenge Film Corporation, Entertainment, Muse Productions
Also known as
Split Second, El devastador, Delić sekunde, Detective Stone, Fracción de segundo, Fraction de seconde, Killer Instinct, Lemiamos sekundes, O Destruidor, Őrült Stone, avagy 2008: A patkány éve, Pool sekundit, Saalistaja, Se klasma defteroleptou, Segundo sangriento, Smrtonosni trenutek, Supuritto sekando, Um Segundo Para Viver, W mgnieniu oka, Σε κλάσμα δευτερολέπτου, Лічені секунди, Половин секунда, Считанные секунды, スプリット・セカンド, El destructor, Доля секунды, 血魔追魂

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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