Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.2
2 posters
Intimate Relations 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 10 September 1996
Release date
20 June 1997 Great Britain 15
6 June 1997 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $53,662
Production Fox Searchlight Pictures, Boxer Films, HandMade Films
Also known as
Intimate Relations, Bed & Breakfast - Die Miete zahlt der Tod, De particulier à particulière, Intiimejä suhteita, Intiimit suhteet, Intim kapcsolatok, Intime forbindelser, Relaciones íntimas, Relazioni intime, Stosunki intymne, Ιδιαίτερες σχέσεις, Интимные отношения, 亲密关系
Director
Philip Goodhew
Cast
Rupert Graves
Rupert Graves
Holly Aird
Matthew Walker
Julie Walters
Julie Walters
Similar films for Intimate Relations
Wah-Wah 7.0
Wah-Wah (2006)
The Weather Man 6.9
The Weather Man (2005)
Driving Lessons 7.3
Driving Lessons (2006)
Calendar Girls 6.9
Calendar Girls (2003)
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot (2000)
Educating Rita 7.2
Educating Rita (1983)
Buster 5.8
Buster (1988)
Effie Gray 6.0
Effie Gray (2014)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
