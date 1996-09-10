Intimate Relations
Intimate Relations
18+
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
1996
World premiere
10 September 1996
Release date
|20 June 1997
|Great Britain
|15
|6 June 1997
|USA
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$53,662
Production
Fox Searchlight Pictures, Boxer Films, HandMade Films
Also known as
Intimate Relations, Bed & Breakfast - Die Miete zahlt der Tod, De particulier à particulière, Intiimejä suhteita, Intiimit suhteet, Intim kapcsolatok, Intime forbindelser, Relaciones íntimas, Relazioni intime, Stosunki intymne, Ιδιαίτερες σχέσεις, Интимные отношения, 亲密关系