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Poster of The American President
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The American President
6.9

The American President

, 1995
The American President
USA / Romantic, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The American President
6.9

Synopsis

Comedy-drama about a widowed U.S. president and a lobbyist who fall in love. It's all above-board, but "politics is perception" and sparks fly anyway.

Cast

Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss
Anna Deavere Smith
Anna Deavere Smith
Director Rob Reiner
Writer Aaron Sorkin
Composer Marc Shaiman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1995
Online premiere 17 February 2035
World premiere 8 November 1995
Release date
8 November 1995 Russia 16+
14 December 1995 Australia
7 March 1996 Czechia U
13 December 1995 France
14 December 1995 Germany
8 December 1995 Great Britain
14 December 1995 Greece
8 November 1995 Kazakhstan
25 January 1996 Netherlands
12 January 1996 Portugal
6 January 1996 South Korea 15
1 December 1995 Spain
17 November 1995 USA
8 November 1995 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $62,000,000
Worldwide Gross $107,879,496
Production Universal Pictures, Castle Rock Entertainment, Wildwood Enterprises
Also known as
The American President, Mi querido presidente, Američki predsednik, Američki predsjednik, Americký prezident, Presidenti amerikan, Amerikan başkanı, Amerikan presidentti, Amerikos prezidentas, Ameriški predsednik, Den amerikanske presidenten, Dragostea unui presedinte american, El presidente y Miss Wade, Hallo, Mr. President, Il presidente - Una storia d'amore, Le président et Miss Wade, Meu Querido Presidente, Perfect Couple, Præsident på frierfødder, Presidendi pruut, Presidenten och Miss Wade, Prezydent - miłość w Białym Domu, Szerelem a Fehér Házban, Uma Noite com o Presidente, Un président américain, Ο έρωτας του προέδρου, Американски президент, Американски претседател, Американский президент, Американський президент, Амерички председник/Američki predsednik, अमेरिकान प्रेसिडेंट, アメリカン・プレジデント, 白宮夜未眠

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

President Andrew Shepherd [in the White House Press Room] For the last couple of months, Senator Rumson has suggested that being president of this country was, to a certain extent, about character, and although I have not been willing to engage in his attacks on me, I've been here three years and three days, and I can tell you without hesitation: Being president of this country is *entirely* about character. For the record: yes, I am a card-carrying member of the ACLU. But the more important question is, why aren't you, Bob? Now, this is an organization whose sole purpose is to defend the Bill of Rights, so it naturally begs the question: Why would a senator, his party's most powerful spokesman and a candidate for President, choose to reject upholding the Constitution? If you can answer that question, folks, then you're smarter than I am, because I didn't understand it until a few hours ago. America isn't easy. America is advanced citizenship. You gotta want it bad, 'cause it's gonna put up a fight. It's gonna say "You want free speech? Let's see you acknowledge a man whose words make your blood boil, who's standing center stage and advocating at the top of his lungs that which you would spend a lifetime opposing at the top of yours. You want to claim this land as the land of the free? Then the symbol of your country can't just be a flag; the symbol also has to be one of its citizens exercising his right to burn that flag in protest. Show me that, defend that, celebrate that in your classrooms. Then, you can stand up and sing about the "land of the free". I've known Bob Rumson for years, and I've been operating under the assumption that the reason Bob devotes so much time and energy to shouting at the rain was that he simply didn't get it. Well, I was wrong. Bob's problem isn't that he doesn't get it. Bob's problem is that he can't sell it! We have serious problems to solve, and we need serious people to solve them. And whatever your particular problem is, I promise you, Bob Rumson is not the least bit interested in solving it. He is interested in two things and two things only: making you afraid of it and telling you who's to blame for it. That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you win elections. You gather a group of middle-aged, middle-class, middle-income voters who remember with longing an easier time, and you talk to them about family and American values and character. And wave an old photo of the President's girlfriend and you scream about patriotism and you tell them, she's to blame for their lot in life, and you go on television and you call her a whore. Sydney Ellen Wade has done nothing to you, Bob. She has done nothing but put herself through school, represent the interests of public school teachers, and lobby for the safety of our natural resources. You want a character debate, Bob? You better stick with me, 'cause Sydney Ellen Wade is way out of your league.
[pauses]
President Andrew Shepherd I've loved two women in my life. I lost one to cancer, and I lost the other 'cause I was so busy keeping my job I forgot to do my job. Well, that ends right now. Tomorrow morning, the White House is sending a bill to Congress for its consideration. It's White House Resolution 455, an energy bill requiring a 20 percent reduction of the emission of fossil fuels over the next ten years. It is by far the most aggressive stride ever taken in the fight to reverse the effects of global warming. The other piece of legislation is the crime bill. As of today, it no longer exists. I'm throwing it out. I'm throwing it out writing a law that makes sense. You cannot address crime prevention without getting rid of assault weapons and handguns. I consider them a threat to national security, and I will go door to door if I have to, but I'm gonna convince Americans that I'm right, and I'm gonna get the guns. We've got serious problems, and we need serious people, and if you want to talk about character, Bob, you'd better come at me with more than a burning flag and a membership card. If you want to talk about character and American values, fine. Just tell me where and when, and I'll show up. This is a time for serious people, Bob, and your fifteen minutes are up. My name is Andrew Shepherd, and I *am* the President.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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