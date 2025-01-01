Animation Films

That Christmas

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond

The Academy of Magic

The Addams Family

The Addams Family 2

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Adventures of Jinbao

The Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI

The Adventures of Mark Twain

The Adventures of Paddington

The Adventures of Prince Achmed

The Adventures of Scamper the Penguin

The Adventures of Tintin

The Adventures of Tom Thumb & Thumbelina

The Adventures of a Pepper

The Adventures of comma and full stop

The Amazing Adventures Of Lost Socks

The Amazing Maurice

The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie

The Angry Birds Movie

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Angry Birds Movie 3

The Ant Bully

The Anthem of the Heart

The Apostle

The AristoCats

The Ark and the Aardvark

The BFG

The Bad Guys

The Bad Guys 2

The Ballad of Nessie

The Batman vs. Dracula

The Bears' Famous Invasion of Sicily / La fameuse invasion des ours en Sicile

The Beautiful Garden

The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales...

The Big Trip

The Big Underground Ball

The Black Cauldron

The Black Corsair

The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess

The Bob's Burgers Movie

The Book of Life

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Boy and the Beast

The Boy and the World

The Brave Hare

The Breadwinner

The Call of the Wild

The Canterville Ghost

The Cat that Walked by Himself

The Cat’s House

The Clockwork Girl

The Colors Within

The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store

The Congress

The Croods

The Croods: A New Age

The Daughter of the Giant

The David Lynch Short Film Collection

The Day of the Crows

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

The Death of Superman

The Delegator

The Donkey King

The Dragon

The Drawn Together Movie: The Movie!

The Elephant King

The Elfkins – Baking a Difference

The Elm Chanted Forest

The Emoji Movie

The Emperor's New Groove

The End of Evangelion: Episode 25': Love is Destructive/One More Final: I Need You

The Exploits of Moominpappa

The Fantastic Voyage of Marona / L'extraordinaire voyage de Marona

The First Slam Dunk

The Five Obstructions

The Flight of Dragons

The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age Smackdown

The Flower with Seven Colors

The Foolish Frog

The Fox and the Hound

The Fox and the Hound 2

The Frog Kingdom 2: Sub-Zero Mission

The Garden of Words

The Garfield Movie

The Giant King

The Giants

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Girl Without Hands

The Glassworker

The Golden Feather

The Golden Horse

The Good Dinosaur

The Good Soldier Shweik

The Gools

The Goon

The Great American Chase

The Great Cheese Conspiracy

The Great Mouse Detective

The Greatest Miracle

The Gruffalo

The Gruffalo's Child

The Grump Who Stole Christmas

The Happy Cricket and the Giant Bugs

The Haunted World of El Superbeasto

The Hero of Color City

The Hidden Treasure of Wompkee Wood

The Highway Rat

The Hostess of the Copper Mountain

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II

The Illusionauts

The Illusionist

The Imaginary

The Incredible Mr. Limpet

The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear

The Incredibles

The Inseparables

The Inventor

The Iron Giant

The Island

The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book 2

The Jungle Bunch 2: World Tour

The King of Kings

The Knight in Tiger's Skin

The LEGO Batman Movie

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

The Labyrinth

The Ladybug

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time: The Great Day of the Flyers

The Land of Sometimes

The Last Bride of Zmey Gorynych

The Last Fiction

The Last Unicorn

The Last Whale Singer

The Last: Naruto the Movie

The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra

The Legend of Sarila

The Lego Movie

The Lego Movie Sequel

The Lion Kid

The Lion King

The Lion King 1½

The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

The Lion of Judah

The Little Alien

The Little Fox

The Little Man

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea

The Little Mermaid and the Sea Monster

The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning

The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing Adventure

The Little Prince

The Little Umbrella

The Little Vampire 3D

The Living Forest / El bosque animado

The Lorax

The Lord of the Rings

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lost Lion Kingdom

The Lost Tiger

The Loud House

The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper

The Magic Bird

The Magic Crystal

The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa's Sleigh

The Magician's Elephant

The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol

The Man Who Planted Trees

The Many Interrupted Dreams of Mr. Hemmady

The Meaning and Mystery of Life

The Missing

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

The Monkey King

The Monster of Nix

The Most Precious of Cargoes

The Mother of a Diver

The Muckles - The Quest for a New Home

The Mystery of the Strawberry Land

The Mystery of the Third Planet

The Myth of Marakuda

The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl

The New Year Tale

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nut Job

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker Sweet

The Nutcracker and the Mouseking

The Nutcrackers

The Oddsockeaters / Lichozrouti

The Ogglies

The Old Man And The Sea

The Old Man and Gas Worm

The Olsen Gang Gets Polished

The One and Only Ivan

The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation

The Other Shape

The Pagemaster

The Painting

The Peanuts Movie

The Peasants

The Pink Panther

The Pirate Fairy

The Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Place Promised in Our Early Days

The Polar Bear Prince

The Polar Express

The Polar Express 2

The Pout-Pout Fish

The Prince of Egypt

The Princess And The Pea

The Princess and the Dragon

The Princess and the Frog

The Prophet

The Proud Princess

The Queen's Corgi

The Queen’s Companion

The Quest

The Rabbi's Cat

The Red Scroll

The Red Turtle

The Reef 2: High Tide

The Rescuers

The Rescuers Down Under

The Return from Olympus

The Return of Jafar

The Road to El Dorado

The Rooster and Paints

The Royal Cat

The Rugrats Movie

The Sea Beast

The Secret Adventures of Tom Thumb

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Secret Life of Pets: 3 Mini-Movie Collection

The Secret World of Arrietty

The Secret of Kells

The Secret of NIMH

The Secret of NIMH 2: Timmy to the Rescue

The Seventh Dwarf

The Shrinking of Treehorn

The Simpsons Movie

The Siren

The Sky Crawlers

The Sloth Lane

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

The Smurfs: A Christmas Carol

The Smurfs: Next Adventure

The Smurfs: The Legend of Smurfy Hollow

The Smurfs: Timeless Adventure

The Snail and the Whale

The Snow Queen

The Snow Queen and the Princess

The Snow Queen's Revenge

The Snowman

The Snowman and the Snowdog

The Soldier's Tale

The Son of Bigfoot

The Son of the Stars

The Sorcerer's Apprentice

The Speedway Murders

The Spine of Night

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie 4

The Star

The Steam Engines of Oz

The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса

The Storm

The Story of Leo

The Story of Tom and Jerry

The Story of a One Crime

The Strings

The Substitute

The Suicide Shop

The Super Elfkins

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Swallows of Kabul / Les Hirondelles de Kaboul

The Swan Princess

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

The Swan Princess: A Royal MyZtery

The Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding

The Swan Princess: Christmas

The Swan Princess: Escape from Castle Mountain

The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today!

The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover

The Swiss Adventure

The Sword in the Stone

The Tale Of Despereaux

The Tale of Jack Frost

The Tale of Tsar Saltan

The Tale of the Priest and of His Workman Balda

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

The Ten Commandments

The Thief of Bagdad

The Three Bears

The Three Musketeers

The Tiger's Apprentice

The Tigger Movie

The Time Machine

The Tragedy of Man

The Tune

The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbye

The Ugly Duckling

The Ugly Duckling

The Ugly Duckling and Me

The Valiant Little Tailor

The Van

The Velveteen Rabbit

The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

The Wallace & Gromit Movie: Curse of the Were-Rabbit

The Wanted 18

The Wild

The Wild Life

The Wild Robot

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

The Willoughbys

The Wind Rises

The Wishmas Tree

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The World's End

The Worlds Divide

The Wrong Trousers

The brave little deer

The daughter of the Sun

The fairy-tale world of Aleksandr Ptushko

The fulfillment of desires

The girl and the elephant

The impact of a fairy tale

The last petal

The proud ship

The tiny blue creatures are here again! The Smurfs in their new animation style, and with the new characters, will take you and your kids to live amazing adventures inside "The Smurfs Village", where Gargamel is not the only danger they have to face.

They Shot the Piano Player

Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor

Thomas & Friends: The Great Discovery - The Movie

Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer

Throne of Elves

Thru the Moebius Strip

Thumbelina

Thunder and the House of Magic