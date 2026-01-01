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Poster of Zhyli-byli...
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Zhyli-byli...
5.9

Zhyli-byli...

, 1994
Zhyli-byli...
Russia / Animation / 18+
Poster of Zhyli-byli...
5.9

Cast

Ekaterina Obraztsova
Ekaterina Obraztsova
Lyudmila Gnilova
Yuriy Volyntsev
The Bear
Director Nikolay Titov
Writer Nikolay Titov
Composer Filipp Koltsov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 8 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 1 January 1994
Release date
1 January 1994 Russia
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Zhyli-byli..., Once Upon a Time, Жили-были, Zhyli-byli

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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