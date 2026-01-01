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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhyli-byli...
5.9
Zhyli-byli...
, 1994
Zhyli-byli...
Russia / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Ekaterina Obraztsova
Lyudmila Gnilova
Yuriy Volyntsev
The Bear
Director
Nikolay Titov
Writer
Nikolay Titov
Composer
Filipp Koltsov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
8 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
1 January 1994
Release date
1 January 1994
Russia
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Zhyli-byli..., Once Upon a Time, Жили-были, Zhyli-byli
More
Cartoon rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
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Showtimes
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