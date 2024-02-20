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Poster of Lea
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Lea
7.2

Lea

, 1996
Lea
Czechia, Germany / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Lea
7.2

Synopsis

51-year-old Herbert Strehlow, a furniture restorer, falls in love with 21-year-old Lea, who has not spoken a word since childhood when her father killed her mother. She bears a striking resemblance to Herbert's dead wife. They get married, but their relationship seems doomed, until gradually each one manages to penetrate the mysterious world of the other, and they begin to realize that they are bound by a kind of spiritual relationship. For Lea it is the death of her mother, for Herbert it is the death of his first wife. His hard exterior slowly beings to thaw, and he starts to show feelings and responses that soften Lea's initial hatred and fear of him, and which put their relationship in a more positive light.

Cast

Lenka Vlasáková
Lea
Christian Redl
Strehlow
Hanna Schygulla
Hanna Schygulla
Wanda
Miroslav Donutil
Gregor Palty
Udo Kier
Udo Kier
Block
Zuzana Krónerová
Gerd Lohmeyer
Postmaster
Tereza Vetrovská
Young Lea
Ivan Gogál
Father of Lea
Klára Jirsáková
Mother of Lea
Oliver Stritzel
Doctor
Director Ivan Fíla
Writer Ivan Fíla, Lubomír Feldek
Composer Petr Hapka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 12 December 1996
Release date
22 May 1997 Czechia 15+
11 September 1997 Germany
9 April 1998 Slovakia
12 December 1996 USA
Production Ivan Fila Filmproduktion, Avista Film, Barrandov Studios
Also known as
Lea, Léa, Lean tarina, Леа

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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