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Poster of Tangos Are for Two
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Tangos Are for Two
6.8

Tangos Are for Two

, 1997
Sus ojos se cerraron y el mundo sigue andando
Spain, Argentina / Romantic, Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of Tangos Are for Two
6.8

Cast

Darío Grandinetti
Darío Grandinetti
Aitana Sánchez-Gijón
Aitana Sánchez-Gijón
Juan Echanove
Ulises Dumont
Raúl Brambilla
Carlos Carella
Director Jaime Chávarri
Writer Raúl Brambilla, Óscar Plasencia, Aldo Romero
Composer Daniel Barardi, Rodolfo Mederos, Luis María Serra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 23 January 1998
Release date
23 January 1998 Spain
MPAA PG-13
Budget 440,000,000 ESP
Production Aleph Producciones S.A., Antena 3 Televisión, Buena Vista International Films Productions
Also known as
Sus ojos se cerraron y el mundo sigue andando, Doble o nada, Dobro ou Nada, Ketten egy tangóra, Tango dla dwojga, Tango för två, Tango kahdelle, Tangos Are for Two, Танго на двоих

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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