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Poster of The Rich Man's Wife
5.2
Kinoafisha Films The Rich Man's Wife
5.2

The Rich Man's Wife

, 1996
The Rich Man's Wife
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Rich Man's Wife
5.2

Cast

Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Peter Green
Clive Owen
Clive Owen
Frankie Faison
Frankie Faison
Charles Hallahan
Allan Rich
Director Amy Holden Jones
Writer Amy Holden Jones
Composer John Frizzell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 13 September 1996
Release date
13 September 1996 Russia 18+
27 December 1996 Germany
18 June 1997 Japan
13 September 1996 Kazakhstan
29 May 1997 Portugal
27 June 1997 Turkey
13 September 1996 USA
13 September 1996 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $8,543,587
Production Hollywood Pictures, Caravan Pictures
Also known as
The Rich Man's Wife, Deseo mortal, A gazdagság ára, Ambición peligrosa, Bogataševa žena, Epäilyksen varjossa, Espiral da Cobiça, I gynaika tou megistana, Inocência Perversa, La moglie di un uomo ricco, Sombres soupçons, Tödliche Verschwörung, Turtuolio žmona, Zenginin karısı, Żona bogacza, Żona bogatego mężczyzny, Жена богача, Жената на богатия, Съпругата на богаташа

Film rating

5.2
Rate 11 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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