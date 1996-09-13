The Rich Man's Wife, Deseo mortal, A gazdagság ára, Ambición peligrosa, Bogataševa žena, Epäilyksen varjossa, Espiral da Cobiça, I gynaika tou megistana, Inocência Perversa, La moglie di un uomo ricco, Sombres soupçons, Tödliche Verschwörung, Turtuolio žmona, Zenginin karısı, Żona bogacza, Żona bogatego mężczyzny, Жена богача, Жената на богатия, Съпругата на богаташа
Film rating
5.2
Rate11 votes
5.3IMDb
Quotes
Bill AdolpheYou're going to be a very rich woman. Eventually.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.