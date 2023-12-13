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Poster of Man Bites Dog
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Man Bites Dog
6.5

Man Bites Dog

, 1992
Man bites dog
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Man Bites Dog
6.5

Cast

Rémy Belvaux
André Bonzel
Benoit Poelvoorde
Benoit Poelvoorde
Ben
Jacqueline Poelvoorde-Pappaert
Ben's Mother
Nelly Pappaert
Ben's Grandmother
Hector Pappaert
Ben's Grandfather
Jenny Drye
Jenny
Malou Madou
Malou
Willy Vandenbroeck
Boby
Rachel Deman
Mamie Tromblon
André Laime
Bed-ridden Old Man
Édith Le Merdy
Nurse
Director Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel, Benoit Poelvoorde
Writer Vincent Tavier, Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel, Benoit Poelvoorde
Composer Jean-Marc Chenut, Laurence Dufrene, Philippe Malempré
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 12 May 1992
Release date
20 August 1992 Belgium
30 April 1993 Brazil
4 November 1992 France
25 March 1993 Germany
15 January 1993 Great Britain
16 March 2023 Lithuania N18
11 February 1993 Netherlands
10 June 1994 Portugal M/16
9 October 1992 USA
MPAA NC-17
Budget 1,000,000 BEF
Worldwide Gross $205,569
Production Les Artistes Anonymes
Also known as
C'est arrivé près de chez vous, Man Bites Dog, Ocurrió cerca de su casa, Aconteceu Perto da sua Casa, Anthropos dagonei skylo, Arifureta Jiken, Čovjek grize psa, Człowiek pogryzł psa, Il cameraman e l'assassino, It Happened in Your Neighborhood, Man bites dog - ammatti: tappaja, Man Bites Dog: It Happened in Your Neighborhood, Mand bider hund, Mann beißt Hund, Manual de Instrucções para Crimes Banais, Sucedió cerca de su casa, Veled is megtörténhet, Vyras įkando šuniui, Zgodilo se je cisto blizu vas, Людина кусає собаку, Це трапилося по сусідству від вас, Человек кусает собаку, Човек ујео пса, Это случилось рядом с вами, ありふれた事件, 人咬狗

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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