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Film rating
6.5
Rate11 votes
7.4IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Quotes
BenOnce I buried two Arabs in a wall over there... Facing Mecca, of course.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.