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Poster of Elective Affinities
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Elective Affinities
6.1

Elective Affinities

, 1996
Le affinità elettive
Italy, France / Romantic, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Elective Affinities
6.1

Cast

Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Carlotta
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Ottone
Jean-Hugues Anglade
Jean-Hugues Anglade
Edoardo
Marie Gillain
Marie Gillain
Ottilia
Massimo Popolizio
Massimo Popolizio
Marchese
Laura Marinoni
Marchesa
Consuelo Ciatti
Governante
Stefania Fuggetta
Agostina
Gavino Bondioli
Guardiacaccia
Massimo Grigo
Cameriere
Director Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani
Writer Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Composer Carlo Crivelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 16 May 1996
Release date
11 June 1997 France
17 May 1996 Italy
14 November 1996 Spain
Production Filmtre, Gierre Film, RAI Radiotelevisione Italiana
Also known as
Le affinità elettive, Las afinidades electivas, Afinidades Electivas, As Afinidades Eletivas, Eklektikes syngeneies, Elective Affinities, Kärleksöden, Les Affinités électives, Powinowactwa z wyboru, Skjebnesvanger tiltrekning, Valgslægtskaber, Vonzások és választások, Wahlverwandtschaften, Избирательное сродство, ある貴婦人の恋, 浪漫年代, Le affinatà elettive

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack Elective Affinities
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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