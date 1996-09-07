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Poster of Mother
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Mother
6.9

Mother

, 1996
Mother
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mother
6.9

Cast

Albert Brooks
Albert Brooks
John Henderson
Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds
Beatrice Henderson
Rob Morrow
Rob Morrow
Jeff Henderson
Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams
Donna
Matt Nolan
Danielle Quinn
Laura Weekes
Karen Henderson
Paul Collins
Lawyer
Peter Wight
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow
Linda
James Gleason
Anne Haney
Director Albert Brooks
Writer Albert Brooks, Monica Mcgowan Johnson
Composer Marc Shaiman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1996
Online premiere 20 September 2021
World premiere 7 September 1996
Release date
7 September 1996 Russia 0+
11 June 1997 France
7 September 1996 Kazakhstan
24 January 1997 USA
7 September 1996 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $19,145,198
Production Paramount Pictures, Scott Rudin Productions
Also known as
Mother, Annem Annem, Anya, Eema, Kaiken takana on äiti, Las manías de mamá, Luuseri, Mãe, Mãe é Mãe, Maman, Mamma, Mamma torno a casa, Mamuśka, Mi madre, Σχέση πρώτου βαθμού, Майка, Мать, ミスター・コンプレックス～結婚恐怖症の男～, 天才老妈, 天才老媽

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb

Quotes

Beatrice Henderson I love you.
John Henderson I know you think you do, Mother.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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