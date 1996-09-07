ProductionParamount Pictures, Scott Rudin Productions
Also known as
Mother, Annem Annem, Anya, Eema, Kaiken takana on äiti, Las manías de mamá, Luuseri, Mãe, Mãe é Mãe, Maman, Mamma, Mamma torno a casa, Mamuśka, Mi madre, Σχέση πρώτου βαθμού, Майка, Мать, ミスター・コンプレックス～結婚恐怖症の男～, 天才老妈, 天才老媽
Film rating
6.9
Rate11 votes
6.9IMDb
Quotes
Beatrice HendersonI love you.
John HendersonI know you think you do, Mother.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.