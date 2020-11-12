5.5The Avengers
The Avengers, 1998
USA / Adventure, Action / 18+
Synopsis
Two British agents team up to stop Sir August de Wynter from destroying the world with a weather-changing machine.
Cast
Patrick Macnee
Invisible Jones
Director Jeremiah S. Chechik
Writer Sydney Newman, Don MacPherson
Composer Joel McNeely
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 13 August 1998
Release date
|13 August 1998
|Russia
|12+
|5 November 1998
|Australia
|28 August 1998
|Austria
|26 August 1998
|Belgium
|28 August 1998
|Brazil
|14 August 1998
|Canada
|7 January 1999
|Czechia
|18 September 1998
|Denmark
|6 November 1998
|Estonia
|4 September 1998
|Finland
|19 August 1998
|France
|27 August 1998
|Germany
|14 August 1998
|Great Britain
|23 September 1998
|Greece
|15 October 1998
|Hungary
|13 November 1998
|Iceland
|28 November 1998
|Indonesia
|13 August 1998
|Israel
|30 October 1998
|Italy
|3 October 1998
|Japan
|13 August 1998
|Kazakhstan
|30 September 1998
|Kuwait
|14 August 1998
|Malaysia
|25 September 1998
|Mexico
|3 September 1998
|Netherlands
|24 September 1998
|New Zealand
|23 September 1998
|Philippines
|9 October 1998
|Poland
|4 September 1998
|Portugal
|20 August 1998
|Singapore
|8 October 1998
|Slovakia
|17 September 1998
|Slovenia
|14 August 1998
|South Africa
|3 October 1998
|South Korea
|25 September 1998
|Spain
|14 August 1998
|Sweden
|28 August 1998
|Switzerland
|11 September 1998
|Taiwan
|11 September 1998
|Thailand
|2 October 1998
|Turkey
|14 August 1998
|USA
|13 August 1998
|Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $60,000,000
Worldwide Gross $23,384,939
Production Warner Bros., Jerry Weintraub Productions
Also known as
The Avengers, Los vengadores, Chapeau melon et bottes de cuir, Os Vingadores, Bosszúállók, De wrekers, Els venjadors, Hämnarna, Hevnere i kjole og hvitt, Keršytojai, Los vengadores (The Avengers), Mascevalci, Me kostajat, Me vakoojat, Mit Schirm, Charme und Melone, Mstitelé, Oi ekdikites, Razbunatorii, Rewolwer i melonik, Tatlı sert, The Avengers - Agenti speciali, The Avengers - Hævnere i kjole og hvidt, Večiti osvetnici, Vihmavari ja kõvakübar, Οι εκδικητές, Месники, Мстители, Отмъстителите, アベンジャーズ（1998）, 復仇者, הגומלים
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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