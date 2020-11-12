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Poster of The Avengers
5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Avengers
5.5

The Avengers

, 1998
The Avengers
USA / Adventure, Action / 18+
Poster of The Avengers
5.5

Synopsis

Two British agents team up to stop Sir August de Wynter from destroying the world with a weather-changing machine.

Cast

Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
John Steed
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Dr. Emma Peel
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Sir August de Wynter
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
Mother
Fiona Shaw
Fiona Shaw
Father
Eddie Izzard
Eddie Izzard
Bailey
Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins
Alice
Patrick Macnee
Invisible Jones
John Wood
John Wood
Trubshaw
Carmen Ejogo
Carmen Ejogo
Brenda
Director Jeremiah S. Chechik
Writer Sydney Newman, Don MacPherson
Composer Joel McNeely
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 13 August 1998
Release date
13 August 1998 Russia 12+
5 November 1998 Australia
28 August 1998 Austria
26 August 1998 Belgium
28 August 1998 Brazil
14 August 1998 Canada
7 January 1999 Czechia
18 September 1998 Denmark
6 November 1998 Estonia
4 September 1998 Finland
19 August 1998 France
27 August 1998 Germany
14 August 1998 Great Britain
23 September 1998 Greece
15 October 1998 Hungary
13 November 1998 Iceland
28 November 1998 Indonesia
13 August 1998 Israel
30 October 1998 Italy
3 October 1998 Japan
13 August 1998 Kazakhstan
30 September 1998 Kuwait
14 August 1998 Malaysia
25 September 1998 Mexico
3 September 1998 Netherlands
24 September 1998 New Zealand
23 September 1998 Philippines
9 October 1998 Poland
4 September 1998 Portugal
20 August 1998 Singapore
8 October 1998 Slovakia
17 September 1998 Slovenia
14 August 1998 South Africa
3 October 1998 South Korea
25 September 1998 Spain
14 August 1998 Sweden
28 August 1998 Switzerland
11 September 1998 Taiwan
11 September 1998 Thailand
2 October 1998 Turkey
14 August 1998 USA
13 August 1998 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $60,000,000
Worldwide Gross $23,384,939
Production Warner Bros., Jerry Weintraub Productions
Also known as
The Avengers, Los vengadores, Chapeau melon et bottes de cuir, Os Vingadores, Bosszúállók, De wrekers, Els venjadors, Hämnarna, Hevnere i kjole og hvitt, Keršytojai, Los vengadores (The Avengers), Mascevalci, Me kostajat, Me vakoojat, Mit Schirm, Charme und Melone, Mstitelé, Oi ekdikites, Razbunatorii, Rewolwer i melonik, Tatlı sert, The Avengers - Agenti speciali, The Avengers - Hævnere i kjole og hvidt, Večiti osvetnici, Vihmavari ja kõvakübar, Οι εκδικητές, Месники, Мстители, Отмъстителите, アベンジャーズ（1998）, 復仇者, הגומלים

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
3.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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