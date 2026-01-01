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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Vanusha i velikan
5.9
Vanusha i velikan
, 1993
Vanusha i velikan
Russia / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Boris Novikov
Old man
Svetlana Kharlap
Vanyusha
Lyudmila Gnilova
Old woman
Vladimir Ferapontov
Dragon
Vsevolod Larionov
Narrator
Rogvold Sukhoverko
Giant
Aleftina Yevdokimova
Nanny-goat
Director
Vladimir Danilevich
Writer
Roman Kachanov
,
Roman Kachanov
Composer
Evgeniy Botyarov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1993
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Vanusha i velikan, Vanyusha and the Giant, Ванюша и великан
More
Cartoon rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
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