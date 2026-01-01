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Poster of Vanusha i velikan
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Vanusha i velikan
5.9

Vanusha i velikan

, 1993
Vanusha i velikan
Russia / Animation / 18+
Poster of Vanusha i velikan
5.9

Cast

Boris Novikov
Old man
Svetlana Kharlap
Vanyusha
Lyudmila Gnilova
Old woman
Vladimir Ferapontov
Dragon
Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
Narrator
Rogvold Sukhoverko
Giant
Aleftina Yevdokimova
Nanny-goat
Director Vladimir Danilevich
Writer Roman Kachanov, Roman Kachanov
Composer Evgeniy Botyarov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1993
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Vanusha i velikan, Vanyusha and the Giant, Ванюша и великан

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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