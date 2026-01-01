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Poster of Naked
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Naked
8.2

Naked

, 1993
Naked
Great Britain / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Naked
8.2

Synopsis

Parallel tales of two sexually obsessed men, one hurting and annoying women physically and mentally, one wandering around the city talking to strangers and experiencing dimensions of life.

Cast

David Thewlis
David Thewlis
Johnny
Lesley Sharp
Louise
Katrin Cartlidge
Sophie
Greg Cruttwell
Jeremy
Claire Skinner
Sandra
Peter Wight
Brian
Ewen Bremner
Ewen Bremner
Archie
Susan Vidler
Maggie
Deborah Maclaren
Woman in Window
Gina McKee
Gina McKee
Cafe Girl
Director Mike Leigh
Writer Mike Leigh
Composer Andrew Dickson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 14 May 1993
Release date
6 August 1993 Russia 18+
28 January 1994 Canada
9 September 1994 Denmark
17 December 1993 Finland
10 November 1993 France
27 January 1994 Germany
5 November 1993 Great Britain
15 December 1993 Greece
10 March 1994 Hungary
15 April 1994 Ireland
23 November 1994 Italy
20 August 1994 Japan
6 August 1993 Kazakhstan
3 February 1994 Netherlands
6 August 1993 Norway
13 May 1994 Portugal
21 May 1994 South Korea 18
8 July 1994 Spain
26 November 1993 Sweden
14 September 1993 USA
6 August 1993 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,797,321
Production Thin Man Films, British Screen Productions, Channel Four Films
Also known as
Naked, Desnudo, Goli, Nahý, Naken, Nu, Alasti, Aroom, Dezgolit, Gymnos, Indefenso, L'histoire de Johnny, Mezítelenül, Mike Leigh's Naked, Nackt, Nadzy, Naked - Nudo, Nakinn, Neikiddo, Nuogas, Yalang'och, Γυμνός, Η ιστορία του Τζόνι, Голи, Обнаженная, Оголені, ネイキッド, 赤裸, Çıplak, Обнажённые, გახდილი, Çılpaq, 네이키드, Обнаженные

Film rating

8.2
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Louise So what happened, were you bored in Manchester?
Johnny Was I bored? No, I wasn't fuckin' bored. I'm never bored. That's the trouble with everybody - you're all so bored. You've had nature explained to you and you're bored with it, you've had the living body explained to you and you're bored with it, you've had the universe explained to you and you're bored with it. So now you want cheap thrills and like plenty of them, and it don't matter how tawdry or vacuous they are as long as it's new, as long as it's new, as long as it flashes and fuckin' bleeps in forty fuckin' different colors. So whatever else you can say about me, I'm not fuckin' bored.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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